도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

볼티모어 시장, 디지털 주식 기금 보조금 발표

By로버트 앤드류

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
볼티모어 시장, 디지털 주식 기금 보조금 발표

Today, Mayor Brandon M. Scott of Baltimore announced that the Digital Equity Fund has awarded over $900,000 in grants to 22 organizations. These grants will support the creation of community-led digital inclusion plans, focusing on providing residents and communities with the skills, technology, and capacity needed to benefit from the digital economy.

The Digital Equity Fund was launched in April 2023 by Baltimore City Information & Technology’s Office of Broadband and Digital Equity. Its goal is to establish awareness, engagement, and education on digital equity in Baltimore City neighborhoods. The fund offers three types of grants to Baltimore-based organizations.

The grantees were selected based on their innovative and scalable approaches to bridging the digital equity gap in vulnerable populations in Baltimore City. This includes older adults, individuals with disabilities, those experiencing housing instability and homelessness, people with limited English proficiency, and residents in low-income households.

The grantees include organizations such as Asylee Women Enterprise, CASH Campaign of Maryland, Inc., Code in the Schools, Inc., Latino Economic Development Center, and TechUp Baltimore. Each organization has been awarded a grant ranging from $5,000 to $75,000, depending on the nature of their proposed project.

Mayor Scott emphasized the importance of digital equity in today’s society, stating, “With digital access becoming more and more ingrained in every facet of life, digital equity is a civil rights issue. Overcoming decades of disinvestment and neglect to close the digital divide is going to take a long-term commitment with long-term solutions.”

The Digital Equity Fund is supported by funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, and the Baltimore Civic Fund manages the distribution of funds to the grant recipients. Senator Ben Cardin and Senator Chris Van Hollen, both from Maryland, expressed their support for the initiative, highlighting the need for internet access in the 21st-century economy.

The Digital Equity Fund grants aim to not only bridge the digital divide in Baltimore but also enhance economic opportunities and social inclusion. By providing residents with access to devices, technical assistance, digital education, and affordable internet, the City of Baltimore hopes to create a more equitable and connected community.

출처 :
– Baltimore City Information & Technology
– Baltimore Civic Fund

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

기술

Apple, iPhone 15에서 USB-C로 전환: 강제 이동이지만 이점도 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

생강: 변비에 대한 자연 요법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
기술

Starfield는 2024년에 출시될 모드를 공식적으로 지원합니다.

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

뉴스

표면 처리의 미래: 글로벌 바닥 연삭기 기술의 발전

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 댓글 0
기술

Apple, iPhone 15에서 USB-C로 전환: 강제 이동이지만 이점도 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
기술

생강: 변비에 대한 자연 요법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
기술

Starfield는 2024년에 출시될 모드를 공식적으로 지원합니다.

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0