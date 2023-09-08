도시의 삶

기술

LG의 C3 OLED TV: 뛰어난 이미지 품질을 위한 확실한 거래

By로버트 앤드류

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
LG의 C3 OLED TV: 뛰어난 이미지 품질을 위한 확실한 거래

LG’s latest line of OLED TVs has finally seen a significant price reduction, making them more accessible to consumers. The 42-inch C3 OLED, in particular, is now available for under £1000, representing a £400 discount from its original retail price.

While the C3 is not a complete overhaul compared to its predecessor, the C2, it does offer some noteworthy improvements. The new model features the Alpha 9 Gen 6 processor, which enhances the user experience and introduces new internal features. One of these features is the Object Enhancer, which enhances foreground characters and props in scenes. Additionally, LG’s AI Super Upscaling Pro upscales sub-4K footage and reduces noise for sharper images. The C3 also includes Quick Media Switching VRR, eliminating the black screen that occurs when switching inputs.

Although it lacks the Evo panel found in larger models, resulting in lower brightness, the C3’s OLED display still delivers true-to-life colors, unmatched contrast, and deep blacks. Users have praised last year’s C2 model for its exceptional performance, making it suitable for various content, from films to TV series.

Further enhancing its appeal, the C3 is equipped with four HDMI 2.1 ports capable of 4K/120Hz output. Gamers will appreciate this feature, as it allows for smooth gameplay on consoles or PCs. The TV also offers VRR support with HDMI Forum VRR, AMD FreeSync, and Nvidia G-Sync, ensuring a tear-free and stutter-free gaming experience.

With the price drop on LG’s OLED TVs, the C3 presents an excellent opportunity to invest in a high-quality, compact TV with impressive image quality and a responsive user experience. Whether you’re a cinephile or a gamer, this deal is worth considering.

출처 :
– No URL provided.

