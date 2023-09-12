도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

LG, 118인치 매그니트 마이크로 LED TV 공개

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
LG, 118인치 매그니트 마이크로 LED TV 공개

LG has entered the Micro LED TV market with its latest offering, the 118-inch MAGNIT. This new TV is currently the closest competitor to Samsung’s The Wall 110-inch, which has dominated the market since its launch.

The 118-inch LG MAGNIT features a 4K Micro LED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 250-nit brightness, and HDR10 and HDR10 Pro support. It is powered by LG’s Alpha 9 processor and runs on the company’s WebOS platform. The TV also includes AirPlay 2 and Miracast integration and two 50-watt speakers for an immersive audio experience.

However, the LG MAGNIT comes with a hefty price tag of $237,000, making it more expensive than Samsung’s 110-inch offering priced at $149,999. LG has not yet announced the availability of the TV.

In addition to the MAGNIT, LG has also introduced the LG OLED M3 lineup, consisting of three sizes: 77-inch, 83-inch, and 97-inch. These OLED TVs have a 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The standout feature of the OLED M3 is its wireless connectivity solution, known as the Zero Connect box, which eliminates the need for cables to be directly connected to the TV.

According to LG, the OLED M3 is the first consumer TV to offer real-time video and audio transmission at up to 4K 120Hz through its wireless connectivity solution. Pricing and availability for the OLED M3 lineup have yet to be announced.

