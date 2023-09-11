도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

새로운 현금 없는 결제 기능으로 인해 개인 정보 보호에 대한 우려가 제기됨

By비키 스타브로풀루

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 현금 없는 결제 기능으로 인해 개인 정보 보호에 대한 우려가 제기됨

A new cashless payment feature introduced by Samsung has sparked concerns about privacy among some users. The feature allows users to make payments using their Samsung devices, such as phones or watches, eliminating the need to carry physical money or cards. While this may be convenient for some, others are worried about the potential privacy implications.

Some users expressed their indifference towards the feature, stating that as cash users who do not own Samsung devices, it is irrelevant to them. They also questioned the need for a privacy policy for money itself. However, there are those who find the situation amusing, believing that Samsung will likely address any privacy concerns with a patch in the future.

On the other hand, there are individuals who have concerns about the security of making payments through electronic devices. They prefer the traditional method of paying with a card, citing a past experience of being robbed as a reason for their choice. They would rather draw and swipe their card at the counter, rather than relying on electronic gadgets.

While there are mixed opinions regarding the new cashless payment feature, it has certainly generated discussion among users. The concerns raised highlight the importance of privacy and security when it comes to making electronic payments.

출처 :

– [Source 1: “Link to the source article”]

– [Source 2: “Link to the source article”]

정의 :

– Cashless payment: A method of making payments electronically, without the use of physical cash.

– Privacy: The right to keep personal information and activities protected from unauthorized access or intrusion.

– Security: Measures taken to protect individuals and their information from threats or risks.

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

기술

일본, 2030년 발사를 위한 메탄 연료 로켓 엔진 개발

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

Discover Samsung 세일: 단 $1에 Samsung SmartThings Station을 구매하세요!

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
기술

정리의 기술: 과잉을 버리기

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

Perseverance Rover가 화성에서 독특한 암석을 발견했습니다.

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 파커 태양 탐사선, 태양계 형성에서 우주 먼지 발견

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

인간 우주 여행의 과제: 방사선, 중력 변화 및 정신 건강

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

생명공학 회사 Light Bio, 유전자 조작으로 빛나는 피튜니아 개발

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0