케랄라, 완전한 디지털 리터러시 목표

맘포 브레시아

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
Kerala, the first state in India to achieve total literacy, is now focused on achieving total digital literacy, says General Education Minister V. Sivankutty. Speaking at the State-level observance of the International Literacy Day, Sivankutty highlighted the importance of digital literacy in today’s technological advancements. He mentioned that the education sector has successfully sustained the gains made in literacy coverage, but digital literacy has become essential for individuals to thrive in the modern world.

The state has undertaken several projects through the State Literacy Mission Authority to improve digital literacy. The initial phase of the total digital literacy project aims to enhance the literacy standards of learners from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in eight districts. By addressing the educational and socio-cultural disparity of women in these marginalized communities, the project hopes to empower individuals and bridge the digital divide.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) director Jayaprakash R.K. presided over the function, indicating the government’s commitment to promoting digital literacy. Other key speakers at the event included Samagra Shiksha Kerala State project director Supriya A.R., State Institute of Educational Technology (SIET) Kerala director B. Aburaj, State Council for Open and Lifelong Education (SCOLE) Kerala vice-chairman P. Pramod, and State Literacy Mission Authority director A.G. Oleena.

By focusing on digital literacy, Kerala is taking another stride towards creating an inclusive and empowered society. Through these initiatives, the state aims to equip its citizens with the necessary skills to harness the opportunities offered by the digital era, further promoting education, and socio-economic development.

출처 :
– Ministry of Education, Kerala
– State Literacy Mission Authority

맘포 브레시아

