도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

iMessage의 숨겨진 기능을 잠금 해제하여 특수 문자 보내기

By로버트 앤드류

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
iMessage의 숨겨진 기능을 잠금 해제하여 특수 문자 보내기

Have you ever wished that you could send more than just a regular message on your iPhone’s iMessage app? Well, it turns out that there’s a hidden menu packed with clever features that you may have missed.

One of the best tricks hidden in iMessage is the ability to send an exploding message that floods the screen of the recipient’s phone. Imagine their surprise when your message fills up their entire display! But that’s not all – there are other types of special text you can send too.

According to Apple, in the Messages app, you can animate a single message with a bubble effect or fill the entire message screen with a full-screen effect like balloons or confetti. You can even send a personal message with invisible ink that remains blurred until the recipient swipes to reveal it.

So how do you unlock this hidden menu? It’s simple. Just tap out the message you want to send, like a chain of emoji, and instead of tapping the Send icon, press and hold on it instead. Voila! A secret menu will appear with several options for you to choose from.

The Screen tab in the hidden menu allows you to send an exploding message that floods the recipient’s phone with your text. But there are also other options worth exploring. If you choose Slam or Loud, the message will pop out for the recipient, while Gentle means that the message will “arrive softly”.

The most useful feature among these hidden options is called Invisible Ink. It hides the message for both you and the recipient until it’s revealed with a swipe of your finger. This can protect your conversations from prying eyes and even allow you to safely discuss TV or movie spoilers in a group chat.

With these hidden features in iMessage, you can add a little extra flair and surprise to your messages. So go ahead and start exploring the hidden menu – you might find some other tricks and surprises along the way!

출처 :
- 사과

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

기술

일본, 2030년 발사를 위한 메탄 연료 로켓 엔진 개발

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

Discover Samsung 세일: 단 $1에 Samsung SmartThings Station을 구매하세요!

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
기술

정리의 기술: 과잉을 버리기

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

우주는 69%의 암흑 에너지로 구성되어 있다는 새로운 측정 결과가 확인되었습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

흑인 과학자들이 다양성을 높이기 위한 노력으로 최첨단 연구에 대한 보조금을 받을 예정

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

NASA, OSIRIS-REx 미션 홈커밍 스트리밍

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

뱀 주인을 위한 경고: 애완동물에 대한 책임을 지십시오

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0