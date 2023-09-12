도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

Apple, iPhone 15 Pro 공개: 모바일 게임의 미래

By가브리엘 보타

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
Apple, iPhone 15 Pro 공개: 모바일 게임의 미래

Apple has announced the release of its highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro, which promises to revolutionize the mobile gaming experience. Positioned as the “next generation of mobile gaming,” the iPhone 15 Pro boasts support for console and PC games that were previously unavailable on mobile hardware.

During the Apple Wonderlust Event, the company revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro will feature a lineup of AAA games, including highly anticipated titles such as Resident Evil 4 Remake, Resident Evil Village, Death Stranding, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This is a significant milestone for mobile gaming, as it will mark the first time that a console/PC version of Assassin’s Creed will run natively on iOS.

One of the key highlights of the iPhone 15 Pro is its massive performance upgrades and the introduction of ray tracing technology for gaming. Apple promises that these enhancements will deliver a truly immersive and high-quality gaming experience on a mobile device. However, it remains to be seen how these demanding games will affect the battery life of the iPhone 15 Pro.

The release of these AAA games on the iPhone 15 Pro presents an exciting opportunity for gamers who want the flexibility to play their favorite titles on-the-go. The availability of games like Assassin’s Creed Mirage on a mobile platform will undoubtedly reshape the landscape of mobile gaming.

In terms of release dates, Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, and Death Stranding will be available on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max later this year. On the other hand, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is scheduled for release in the first half of 2024, slightly later than its console and PC counterparts.

To support the advanced gaming capabilities of the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple has equipped it with a pro-class GPU that is 20 percent faster than its predecessors. The device features a 6-core design that offers improved peak performance and energy efficiency. The new A17 Pro chip also enables hardware-accelerated ray tracing, ensuring smooth and efficient performance for mobile gaming enthusiasts.

With the unveiling of the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple continues to push the boundaries of mobile gaming. This device promises to deliver an unprecedented gaming experience, bringing high-quality console and PC games to a mobile platform.

출처 :
– Apple Wonderlust Event
– Logan Plant, IGN

정의 :
– AAA games: High-budget, high-quality video games developed by major studios and publishers.
– Ray tracing: A rendering technique that simulates the behavior of light in a virtual environment, creating realistic lighting effects in video games.
– GPU: Graphics Processing Unit, a specialized electronic circuit that accelerates the creation of images and graphics in a computer system.

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

기술

일본, 2030년 발사를 위한 메탄 연료 로켓 엔진 개발

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

Discover Samsung 세일: 단 $1에 Samsung SmartThings Station을 구매하세요!

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
기술

정리의 기술: 과잉을 버리기

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

네안데르탈인에게서 물려받은 유전자가 중증 코로나19의 위험을 증가시킨다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

타밀 나두(Tamil Nadu), 테스트 양성률이 19인 새로운 COVID-XNUMX 사례 XNUMX건 보고

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0