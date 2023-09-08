도시의 삶

과도한 스마트폰 사용과 수면 장애 사이의 연관성을 찾는 새로운 연구

로버트 앤드류

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
A recent study has discovered a concerning link between excessive smartphone use and sleep disorders. Conducted by researchers from the Sleep Research Foundation, the study aimed to investigate the impact of smartphone usage on sleep quality and overall well-being.

The study analyzed data from over 1,000 participants and found a significant correlation between the amount of time spent on smartphones and the development of sleep disorders. Participants who reported using their smartphones for extended periods before bedtime were more likely to experience difficulties falling asleep and disrupted sleep patterns.

This is particularly alarming considering the widespread use of smartphones in today’s society. With the increasing dependence on these devices for communication, entertainment, and work-related activities, people are finding it increasingly difficult to disconnect from their smartphones before bedtime, leading to a negative impact on their sleep health.

The blue light emitted by smartphones is believed to be a contributing factor to the disrupted sleep patterns. The blue light suppresses the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles, making it harder for individuals to fall asleep. In addition, the constant stimulation of the brain caused by engaging with smartphones can lead to heightened levels of stress and anxiety, further worsening sleep quality.

Experts recommend implementing strategies to reduce smartphone use before bedtime, such as setting limits on screen time, using blue light filters, and establishing a technology-free period before sleep. Taking these steps can improve sleep quality and overall well-being.

In conclusion, this study highlights the detrimental effects of excessive smartphone use on sleep and emphasizes the importance of establishing healthy bedtime routines. By implementing measures to limit smartphone use before bed, individuals can not only improve their sleep but also enhance their overall quality of life.

정의 :
– Sleep disorders: Conditions that interfere with the normal pattern of sleep, causing distress or impairment in everyday functioning.
– Melatonin: A hormone produced by the pineal gland that regulates sleep-wake cycles.

Source: Sleep Research Foundation.

