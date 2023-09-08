도시의 삶

Apple, iPhone 14 시리즈 출시: 기능 및 가격

By로버트 앤드류

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
Apple has recently unveiled its highly anticipated iPhone 14 series, which includes four models: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. These new handsets have been hailed as some of the most successful iPhones to date. In India, prices for the iPhone 14 lineup range from Rs 66,499 to Rs 1,45,000.

One significant upgrade in the iPhone 14 series is the absence of a physical SIM card slot in the US models. Instead, Apple has opted for an eSIM for activating service with wireless carriers. Additionally, these iPhones are the first to feature satellite communication for emergency calls when cellular service is unavailable.

While the four models differ in appearance, they all share common features such as Apple’s Super Retina XDR display, a 12MP autofocus selfie camera, and an IP68 build. These trendy iPhones are definitely worth considering as upgrades for older models.

Here is a breakdown of some key features for each iPhone 14 model:

– 아이폰 14:
– 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,532×1,170 pixels
– 12MP + 12MP rear cameras
– 12MP front camera
– Apple A15 Bionic processor
– Storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
– 페이스 아이디
– Battery life: Apple claims 20 hours of video playback

– iPhone 14 Plus:
– 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,778×1,284 pixels
– 12MP + 12MP rear cameras
– 12MP front camera
– Apple A15 Bionic processor
– Storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
– 페이스 아이디
– Battery life: Apple claims 26 hours of video playback

– 아이폰 14 프로:
– 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2,556×1,179 pixels
– 48MP + 12MP + 12MP rear cameras
– 12MP front camera
– Apple A16 Bionic processor
– Storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
– 페이스 아이디
– Battery life: Apple claims 29 hours of video playback

– 아이폰 14 프로 맥스:
– 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2,796×1,290 pixels
– 48MP + 12MP + 12MP rear cameras
– 12MP front camera
– Apple A16 Bionic processor
– Storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
– 페이스 아이디
– Battery life: Apple claims 29 hours of video playback

The iPhone 15 series is set to launch on September 12, according to an official poster. Speculations suggest that there will be four models in this lineup as well, with the addition of the Pro Max variant. The iPhone 15 is expected to feature pastel colors and may be priced similarly to the iPhone 14 series.

Source: The Times of India (no URL)

By 로버트 앤드류

