도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

화웨이의 메이트 60 프로(Mate XNUMX Pro)가 미국에서 우려를 제기하고 조사가 촉발

By비키 스타브로풀루

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
화웨이의 메이트 60 프로(Mate XNUMX Pro)가 미국에서 우려를 제기하고 조사가 촉발

Huawei’s latest smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro, has been gaining attention among tech enthusiasts in China. However, in the United States, the new device has sparked concern and triggered an investigation by the US Department of Commerce.

The focus of concern for American officials is the technology inside the Huawei phone, particularly an advanced 7-nanometer processor made by SMIC, China’s top chipmaker. This powerful processor has enabled the phone to compete with Apple’s iPhone and has been selling well in the Chinese market.

The effectiveness of US export controls on cutting-edge components like advanced processors has been called into question. Before these restrictions, Huawei was on track to become a global powerhouse, selling more phones in Europe than Apple in 2018. The US Department of Commerce is currently investigating the new phone and trying to gather more information about the composition of the 7nm chip.

It’s important to note that export controls are just one tool the US government uses to address national security threats from China. This situation arises at a time when the US and China are competing on multiple fronts and tension is rising over geopolitical issues.

Huawei is one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies, founded in 1987 and operating in 170 countries. However, it remains relatively unknown to American consumers due to difficulty in purchasing their products in the US. Concerns about Huawei’s connections to the Chinese government and potential espionage led to export curbs on the company in 2019.

The Mate 60 Pro is Huawei’s newest phone in the Mate line of smartphones. It features a 7-nm chip made by SMIC, which is a significant milestone in Chinese design and manufacturing. The phone has already started taking orders and will be delivered by October 9. Speed tests show that it offers faster downloads compared to other 5G phones on the market and boasts impressive features such as satellite support, a large OLED screen, a powerful battery, and a starting price of $900.

This development has led to concerns for Apple, as China is one of its most important markets, accounting for around 20% of its revenue. In addition to competition from Huawei, Apple is also facing new restrictions from the Chinese government, including reports of a ban on government employees using iPhones. This news caused Apple shares to lose significant market value.

Overall, this situation highlights the ongoing competition and tensions between the US and China, with technology and national security concerns at the forefront.

