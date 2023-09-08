도시의 삶

웹 검색의 진화: AltaVista에서 Google까지

By비키 스타브로풀루

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
웹 검색의 진화: AltaVista에서 Google까지

In the mid-1990s, as the internet was rapidly gaining popularity, the need for efficient search tools became apparent. While early attempts at search engines were subpar, they laid the groundwork for what was to come. JumpStation, an academic search engine, was quickly followed by Infoseek, WebCrawler, Lycos, and AltaVista. AltaVista, with its simple interface and improved search capabilities, revolutionized web searching and quickly became the dominant search engine.

However, AltaVista’s success was short-lived due to poor management and ownership changes. Two Stanford University graduate students, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, saw an opportunity to create a better search engine. They developed an algorithm called “PageRank,” which ranked webpages based on the number and quality of links pointing to them. This approach proved to be more accurate and provided more relevant search results.

Incorporating their groundbreaking algorithm, Page and Brin renamed their project Google, derived from the term “googol.” Google quickly gained popularity for its superior search results and user-friendly interface. By the end of 1999, Google was processing over 3 million daily search queries, solidifying its position as the go-to search engine.

While Google thrived, other early search giants, such as AltaVista and Excite, struggled. AltaVista faced management and ownership challenges, ultimately fading into obscurity. Excite turned down an offer to acquire Google, a decision now recognized as one of the biggest tech misfires.

Google’s success extended beyond search with the introduction of keyword-based advertising in 2000. This marked the beginning of Google’s transformation into a tech powerhouse.

Today, Google is synonymous with web searching, a testament to the ingenuity and innovation of Larry Page and Sergey Brin. Their creation has revolutionized how we access information on the internet and continues to shape the digital landscape.

