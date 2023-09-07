도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

Google Teases Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Ahead of Apple’s iPhone 15 Launch

By가브리엘 보타

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
Google Teases Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Ahead of Apple’s iPhone 15 Launch

Google is generating buzz in the consumer tech world by teasing its upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. In a YouTube video, the company revealed that the phones will be available for pre-order on the same day they are announced: October 4. While the video provides little information about the specific features and specifications of the devices, it serves as a design tease to build anticipation.

To further amp up excitement, Google also released a new landing page on the Google Store showcasing the Pixel 8/8 Pro and the Pixel Watch 2. The alt text for the image on the page described the colors of the displayed models as Rose and Porcelain.

This latest move by Google follows a series of intentional leaks that have surfaced in recent weeks. One example is a 360-degree Pixel 8 Pro simulator, which allowed visitors to view the device from all angles. This leak confirmed some previously rumored features such as a temperature sensor, physical SIM slot, and color options.

Further leaks have suggested that the higher-end Pixel 8 Pro will boast a 50-megapixel main camera with improved low-light capabilities, as well as a 64-megapixel ultrawide camera supplied by Sony. Additionally, a 5,000 mAh battery and 27W fast charging are expected.

Google plans to officially unveil the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro at an event on October 4 in New York City. The invitation promises that the event will introduce the latest additions to Google’s Pixel portfolio of devices.

Sources: Engadget, 9to5Google

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

기술

Apple, iPhone 15에서 USB-C로 전환: 강제 이동이지만 이점도 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

생강: 변비에 대한 자연 요법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
기술

Starfield는 2024년에 출시될 모드를 공식적으로 지원합니다.

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

뉴스

표면 처리의 미래: 글로벌 바닥 연삭기 기술의 발전

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 댓글 0
기술

Apple, iPhone 15에서 USB-C로 전환: 강제 이동이지만 이점도 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
기술

생강: 변비에 대한 자연 요법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
기술

Starfield는 2024년에 출시될 모드를 공식적으로 지원합니다.

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0