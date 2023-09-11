도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

Google, AI 연구 및 공공 정책 솔루션 지원을 위해 디지털 미래 프로젝트 시작

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
Google has announced the launch of its Digital Futures Project, an initiative aimed at supporting researchers and public policy solutions in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Through its charitable arm Google.org, the company has established a $20 million fund to provide grants to think tanks and academic institutions focusing on AI expertise. The project seeks to address the potential benefits and challenges associated with AI technologies.

According to Brigitte Hoyer, the director of Google.org, AI has the potential to simplify our lives and tackle complex societal challenges, such as disease prevention, urban planning, and disaster prediction. However, it also raises concerns regarding fairness, bias, misinformation, security, and the future of work.

Google aims to fund independent thinkers who are exploring various topics related to AI, including its impact on global security, its role in enhancing institutional and enterprise security, the labor implications of AI, transitioning the workforce to AI-centric jobs, government utilization of AI for productivity and economic growth, and effective governance structures that promote responsible AI innovation.

The inaugural grantees of the Digital Futures Fund include prominent organizations such as the Aspen Institute, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, MIT Work of the Future, and the R Street Institute. Google has emphasized that the fund will support organizations worldwide, focusing on global partnerships and initiatives.

The concept of “responsible AI” has gained increased attention as advancements in AI technology accelerate. Earlier this year, major players in the AI industry, including Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, and Anthropic, formed the Frontier Model Forum, an industry body aimed at ensuring the safe and responsible development of AI models. President Biden also engaged in discussions with leading AI companies to establish voluntary safeguards around AI. Europe has also taken steps towards establishing an AI rulebook.

In the coming week, the U.S. Congress will hold a closed-door meeting with all 100 senators to discuss AI. The meeting will feature prominent figures in the AI field, such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Sundar Pichai, who will address the senators on topics related to AI development and responsible implementation.

Google has previously outlined its own AI principles and continues to publish AI research. However, the company has become more cautious about the development and release of AI technologies. In response, Microsoft and OpenAI have taken a leading role with projects like ChatGPT and the integration of OpenAI technologies into Microsoft products. Google is now emphasizing the importance of collaboration among various stakeholders in order to successfully navigate the challenges and opportunities posed by AI.

