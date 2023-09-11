도시의 삶

Google Fi Wireless Unlimited Plus 가입자는 이제 Google One 혜택을 관리할 수 있습니다.

By가브리엘 보타

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
Google Fi is making changes to how Google One subscriptions are managed for its Unlimited Plus plan subscribers. The carrier will now allow subscribers to directly manage their Google One subscription from the Fi account page and mobile apps. This more integrated experience will start rolling out on September 25th.

Previously, any upgrades to Google One subscriptions were billed independently of the wireless service. However, starting with the next Fi billing statement after September 25th, any upgrades to the Google One subscription beyond the included 100GB will be billed to the Fi account.

It is important to note that subscribers may receive a misleading notification that says their Google One subscription has been canceled. However, this is simply an automated system message that can be ignored. The Google One subscription will automatically resume through Fi without any loss of storage or interruption.

Subscribers and plan members who leave Google Fi will have a 7-day grace period during which they can resubscribe to Google One without any loss of service. It is also worth noting that there are no changes to the 100GB of Google One storage included in Fi’s Unlimited Plus plan.

These changes aim to provide a more seamless and integrated experience for Google Fi Wireless Unlimited Plus subscribers. By allowing them to manage their Google One subscription directly from the Fi account page, it simplifies the billing process and ensures uninterrupted access to cloud storage.

– Definitions of terms used in the article:
– Google One: Google’s storage subscription service that provides additional cloud storage for Google products.
– Google Fi: Google’s mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that offers wireless phone plans.

By 가브리엘 보타

