도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

Google 크롬, 15주년 기념으로 시각적 변화와 새로운 기능 제공

By맘포 브레시아

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
Google 크롬, 15주년 기념으로 시각적 변화와 새로운 기능 제공

Google Chrome, the popular web browser, is getting a visual makeover and exciting new features to celebrate its 15th anniversary. The upcoming update includes a refreshed design based on the Material You design language, customizable color palettes, a comprehensive menu for faster access to options, a redesigned Chrome Web Store with AI-powered extensions, and improved Safe Browsing for enhanced security against malware and phishing.

The desktop redesign of Chrome is inspired by the Material You design language introduced alongside Android 12. This design language allows users to personalize the browser’s dynamic colors, motion effects, and widgets. With the forthcoming update, Chrome will feature refreshed icons for improved legibility and offer new color palette choices to customize the toolbar and various tools.

In addition to the design enhancements, the upcoming Chrome browser will introduce a more expansive menu for quicker access to functions such as Chrome extensions, browsing history, downloads, settings, Google Password Manager, and more. The Chrome Web Store will also see a redesign, including dedicated sections for AI-powered extensions and Editors’ spotlight picks.

Google is also improving its Safe Browsing feature by implementing real-time checks of websites against its known malicious sites. This will result in a 25% improvement in protection against malware and phishing threats.

These modifications will be rolled out gradually over the next few weeks. To enjoy the new features and design changes, ensure your Chrome browser is up-to-date with the latest version.

Overall, these updates aim to enhance both the functionality and aesthetics of Google Chrome, providing users with a more customizable, secure, and user-friendly browsing experience.

출처 :
– 구글 블로그: [링크]
– Mint News: [link]

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

기술

Apple, iPhone 15에서 USB-C로 전환: 강제 이동이지만 이점도 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

생강: 변비에 대한 자연 요법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
기술

Starfield는 2024년에 출시될 모드를 공식적으로 지원합니다.

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

뉴스

표면 처리의 미래: 글로벌 바닥 연삭기 기술의 발전

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 댓글 0
기술

Apple, iPhone 15에서 USB-C로 전환: 강제 이동이지만 이점도 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
기술

생강: 변비에 대한 자연 요법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
기술

Starfield는 2024년에 출시될 모드를 공식적으로 지원합니다.

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0