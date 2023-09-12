도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

10인치 백미러 장착형 터치스크린과 듀얼 카메라로 차량을 업그레이드하세요.

By비키 스타브로풀루

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
10인치 백미러 장착형 터치스크린과 듀얼 카메라로 차량을 업그레이드하세요.

If you have an older car, you may be missing out on some of the newer technologies like built-in dashcams and backup cameras. However, there is a solution that allows you to enjoy these features on any car, even vintage models, and at an affordable price.

For just $96, StackSocial is offering a deal on a 10-inch rearview mirror-mounted touchscreen with a dash and backup camera kit. Normally priced at $120, this kit provides enhanced visibility and safety on the road.

To install the dashcam, you will mount the 10-inch screen onto your existing rearview mirror using rubber mounts and straps. The dashcam is built into the backside of the screen. Next, you will plug the screen into your car’s lighter port for power. Finally, mount the backup camera on your car’s rear exterior and connect its cord to the screen.

One of the advantages of this kit is that you can view live images on the 10-inch screen. You also have the option to view the backup camera alone or both cameras simultaneously. This improves visibility while driving and when maneuvering into parking spots.

Having dual cameras can be crucial in the event of an incident, especially for insurance purposes. The kit includes a G sensor that automatically detects collisions and saves video footage to an SD card (not included). Both cameras feature wide angles, 4K recording, and night vision capabilities to ensure clear images of license plates and accidents.

Additionally, this kit offers advanced voice controls, allowing you to take photos, start and stop recording, change cameras, or turn the screen off hands-free.

Upgrade your car’s technology with this 10-inch rearview mirror-mounted touchscreen and dual cameras at a discounted price.

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

기술

일본, 2030년 발사를 위한 메탄 연료 로켓 엔진 개발

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

Discover Samsung 세일: 단 $1에 Samsung SmartThings Station을 구매하세요!

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
기술

정리의 기술: 과잉을 버리기

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

네안데르탈인에게서 물려받은 유전자가 중증 코로나19의 위험을 증가시킨다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

타밀 나두(Tamil Nadu), 테스트 양성률이 19인 새로운 COVID-XNUMX 사례 XNUMX건 보고

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0