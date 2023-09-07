도시의 삶

다중 플랫폼 출시를 위한 가고일 리마스터 세트

By비키 스타브로풀루

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
Disney Games and developer Empty Clip Studios have announced the release date for Gargoyles Remastered, a revival of the classic ’90s side-scrolling platform adventure game. The game will launch on October 19 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and GOG, priced at $14.99.

Gargoyles Remastered offers an enhanced gaming experience, featuring improved visuals, animations, and sound effects that are inspired by the beloved animated series. Fans of the show and retro gaming enthusiasts will appreciate the attention to detail in bringing the world of Gargoyles to life.

Players will take on the role of Goliath, the leader of the Gargoyles, as they embark on an epic journey to save the world from destruction. Goliath possesses incredible strength, the ability to scale stone towers, and razor-sharp claws to defeat enemies. Mastering mid-air attacks and hand-to-hand combat will be essential in the non-stop action gameplay.

One of the key features of Gargoyles Remastered is the ability to seamlessly toggle between modern graphics inspired by the animated series and a classic 16-bit mode reminiscent of the original game. This gives players the option to experience the game in whichever style they prefer.

In addition to the graphical options, Gargoyles Remastered includes new features such as achievements and gameplay rewind, allowing players to tailor their experience to their liking. The original soundtrack has also been remastered, adding to the immersive adventure.

Fans can expect a faithful recreation of the original game, with added enhancements and modern features that make Gargoyles Remastered a must-play for both fans of the animated series and retro gaming enthusiasts.

