Fujifilm X100V 후속 제품: 기대할 사항 및 잠재적인 렌즈 업그레이드

By로버트 앤드류

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
The Fujifilm X100V has been in high demand since its release over three years ago. Its popularity has resulted in extended wait times and parts shortages, with many camera retailers still unable to meet the demand. However, there is good news on the horizon, as its successor is expected to arrive in early 2024, possibly featuring a brand new lens.

Given the overwhelming demand for the X100V, there are concerns about whether Fujifilm will be able to handle the orders for its successor. The company had to temporarily stop taking orders due to the high volume of requests for the X100V. It remains to be seen if Fujifilm has found a solution to meet the anticipated demand for the new model.

An important factor that could impact the popularity of the X100 successor is the integrated lens. The current X100V is equipped with a 23mm (35mm equivalent) f/2.0 lens. According to a reliable source at Fuji Rumors, the upcoming X100 might feature a completely new lens. The details regarding the new lens design have not been disclosed yet, but it could range from minor upgrades such as weather-sealing to significant changes in focal length and aperture.

In the past, Fujifilm has only modified the lens design once for the X100 series, which was for the X100V. While the focal length remained the same, the updated lens offered improved resolution, reduced distortion, and better close-focus performance. Given this history, it seems unlikely for Fujifilm to upgrade the lens so soon unless it involves a substantial redesign.

Photographers who have been eagerly awaiting the X100V successor will now have to decide whether to continue on the waitlist or hold off until more information becomes available about the new model. With the expected release just a few months away, it might be worth waiting to see what Fujifilm has in store for the upgrade.

출처:
– Fuji Rumors

