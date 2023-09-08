도시의 삶

프레임워크, 모듈형 노트북용 풀사이즈 SD 확장 카드 사전 발표

가브리엘 보타

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
프레임워크, 모듈형 노트북용 풀사이즈 SD 확장 카드 사전 발표

Framework, the company behind the modular Framework laptop, has announced that it is working on a full-size SD Expansion Card for its device. The company has decided to “pre-announce” the module, which means that there is a chance it may never ship. However, by doing so, Framework aims to take its community behind the scenes of the development process.

In a poll conducted in 2021, the Framework community ranked the full-size SD card as the second-most requested port, following a Gigabit ethernet jack that Framework started selling last year. The delay in releasing the SD Expansion Card was due to the company’s decision to focus on launching its first laptop in 2020.

Each of the Expansion Card modules developed by Framework features standard male USB-C ports that can be plugged into recessed female USB-C ports on the motherboard. This allows the modules to be used with other USB-C computers or swapped between Framework machines.

Additionally, Framework is offering discounted 11th Gen Intel Core mainboards, with prices ranging from $199 to $399, for users who are interested in building their own unofficial Intel NUC.

Overall, Framework’s announcement of the full-size SD Expansion Card and the availability of discounted mainboards offer exciting possibilities for users to customize and build their own modular laptops and mini desktops.

– Sean Hollister, “And you can now DIY a modular Intel NUC on the cheap,” The Verge.

By 가브리엘 보타

