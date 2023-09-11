도시의 삶

Forza Motorsport 미리 보기: 최고의 레이싱 시뮬레이션을 위한 유망한 시작

By로버트 앤드류

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
Forza Motorsport 미리 보기: 최고의 레이싱 시뮬레이션을 위한 유망한 시작

Forza Motorsport has always been known for its polished racing experience, and the upcoming installment in the series looks to be no exception. In a recent preview of the game’s Builders Cup intro series, it’s clear that developers Turn 10 Studios have crafted a solid foundation for years of racing excitement.

The intro series features three tracks and three cars, each with its own unique handling characteristics. Whether you’re driving the 2019 Subaru STI S209, the 2018 Honda Civic Type R, or the 2018 Ford Mustang GT, the cars feel fantastic. The customization options also allow for fine adjustments that truly affect the way each vehicle drives.

One of the standout features of Forza Motorsport is its accessibility. The game offers a difficulty slider, multiple modes of play, and a bounty of training and assist options. The rewind button, in particular, is a beloved feature for practice rounds, allowing racers to quickly reset without leaving the track. It encourages experimentation and play without the fear of punishment.

The game’s framerate is another notable aspect. Forza Motorsport runs at a smooth 60 fps on all platforms, including the Xbox Series S. In a gaming landscape where many AAA titles struggle to hit 60 fps, this level of responsiveness is a breath of fresh air for racing enthusiasts.

While there have been some concerns about missing features at launch, such as spectator mode and splitscreen, the core experience of Forza Motorsport remains strong. Turn10 is focused on delivering a racing sim that prioritizes responsiveness, customization, and accessibility. The result is a visually stunning game with ray-traced global illumination and dynamic lighting that brings the cars and tracks to life.

Looking ahead, Forza Motorsport is planned to be a live-service game, with regular content drops and social features built into the experience. This ensures that players will have plenty of new maps, vehicles, and challenges to look forward to in the coming years.

Overall, Forza Motorsport shows great promise as the ultimate racing sim. Its attention to detail, accessibility, and stunning visual fidelity make for an exciting and immersive experience. Whether you’re a fan of the series or new to racing games, Forza Motorsport is shaping up to be a must-play title.

출처 :
– 제공된 URL이 없습니다.

By 로버트 앤드류

