도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

고객 서비스 중단: Chaitra Vedullapalli와의 대화

By로버트 앤드류

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
고객 서비스 중단: Chaitra Vedullapalli와의 대화

In a recent episode of the Disruption Interruption podcast, host Karla Jo Helms sits down with Chaitra Vedullapalli, Co-Founder and CMO of Meylah, and Co-Founder and President of Women in Cloud, to discuss how she is disrupting customer service through cloud go-to-market solutions and co-sell partnerships.

Vedullapalli highlights the importance of having a visibility mindset for CEOs in order to address the common challenges companies face in the digital marketplace. She emphasizes the need for patience and long-term strategies, but also notes that the answer to many dilemmas is often something that people already know.

As a disruptor herself, Vedullapalli explains how she and other global MarTech leaders are shaping the digital marketplace and creating demand in a noisy market. She emphasizes the key role that partnerships play in long-term success, emphasizing the need for compatibility with a company’s business model, values, and goals.

A partner ecosystem, as defined by Forbes, is a network of organizations that collaborate to create value for each other and their customers. However, it is crucial to carefully consider compatibility to prevent unequal stakeholder commitments and other missteps that can lead to failure.

Through Meylah, Vedullapalli and her team provide go-to-market (GTM) solutions for brand implementation, helping underserved businesses access visibility through the cloud and co-sell platforms. By harnessing the power of AI, cloud, and IoT, they empower business owners to thrive in the digital economy.

Chaitra Vedullapalli is a recognized business leader and advocate for digital equality. She is actively involved in various organizations and initiatives, including Women in Cloud and global conversations with the United Nations. Her passion for enabling economic prosperity through access to digital solutions is evident in her work.

Overall, Vedullapalli’s approach to disrupting customer service highlights the importance of partnerships, long-term strategies, and a visibility mindset. By addressing the challenges of the digital marketplace and creating demand through innovative solutions, she is paving the way for businesses to thrive in an ever-changing landscape.

출처 :
– Forbes: “How to Build a Partner Ecosystem to Grow Your Business”
– Firneo: “실패한 3가지 기업 파트너십과 그 이유”

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

기술

일본, 2030년 발사를 위한 메탄 연료 로켓 엔진 개발

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

Discover Samsung 세일: 단 $1에 Samsung SmartThings Station을 구매하세요!

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
기술

정리의 기술: 과잉을 버리기

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

뱀 주인을 위한 경고: 애완동물에 대한 책임을 지십시오

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 큐리오시티 로버가 화성의 게디즈 계곡 능선에 도달했습니다.

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

엘 고르도 은하단은 우주론의 표준 모델에 도전한다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

연구 결과 멸종의 60%가 침입종에 의한 것으로 나타났습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0