Introducing EA Sports WRC: The Next Generation Rally Game

Codemasters, the developer behind popular racing game franchises, has unveiled their latest project, EA Sports WRC. This highly anticipated rally game is being hailed as a “truly next-generation” experience and a must-have for sim-racing enthusiasts. Set to release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, EA Sports WRC aims to deliver an immersive and authentic rally racing experience.

According to senior creative director Ross Gowing, this is the rally game that Codemasters has always wanted to create. With the official WRC license and the studio’s deep knowledge and expertise, EA Sports WRC represents the pinnacle of rally motorsport.

The game will feature 18 official FIA World Rally Championship locations, offering a total of 600km of tracks. Players will have the opportunity to choose from a selection of 10 current WRC, WRC2, and Junior WRC cars, as well as nearly 70 iconic rally cars from the past six decades. The use of Unreal Engine, combined with the expertise of game designer Jon Armstrong, will enhance the gameplay experience with Codemasters’ original Dynamic Handling System.

One of the standout features of EA Sports WRC is the ability for players to personalize the handling of their own car. They will also have the opportunity to create their own car in the new Builder arena, adding a unique element of customization to the game.

EA Sports WRC is set to release on November 3, 2021, and pre-ordering the game comes with several perks. Players who pre-order will receive five VIP passes, which include post-launch extras, three vanity packs with in-game liveries and apparel, and three days of early access starting on October 31.

In the world of gaming, EA Sports WRC is creating a buzz among rally racing enthusiasts, and its upcoming release is highly anticipated. With its stunning graphics, realistic handling, and extensive car selection, this latest title from Codemasters is expected to set a new standard for rally games.

출처 :

-코드 마스터

– EA 스포츠