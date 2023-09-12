도시의 삶

EDGE 이니셔티브: 기술과 비즈니스 간의 격차 해소

By비키 스타브로풀루

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
In a rapidly evolving digital world, it is crucial for businesses to adapt and integrate new technologies. The D’Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University has recognized this need and introduced the EDGE initiative to bridge the gap between technology and business.

The EDGE initiative is a unique program that brings together various disciplines such as technology, operations research, and supply chain management to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the digital landscape and its impact on business. Through this initiative, students gain practical skills and knowledge that are essential in today’s digital-driven economy.

One of the key objectives of the EDGE initiative is to equip students with the skills needed to navigate the complexities of the digital world. This includes understanding emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and machine learning, and how they can be applied in different business contexts. Students also develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills that are necessary to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital disruption.

Another important aspect of the EDGE initiative is its focus on experiential learning. Students have the opportunity to work on real-world projects and engage with industry partners, allowing them to apply their knowledge in practical situations. This hands-on approach helps develop their ability to analyze, strategize, and make informed decisions in a dynamic digital environment.

The EDGE initiative also acknowledges the importance of collaboration and interdisciplinary thinking. By bringing together students from different backgrounds, such as business, engineering, and computer science, the program encourages cross-disciplinary collaboration and the exchange of ideas. This promotes a holistic approach to problem-solving and enables students to tackle complex digital challenges from multiple perspectives.

Overall, the EDGE initiative at the D’Amore-McKim School of Business is an innovative program that recognizes the need for business professionals who can effectively navigate the digital landscape. By combining technology, operations research, and supply chain management, the program prepares students for successful careers in a rapidly changing digital world.

