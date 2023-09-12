도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

Devil Engine: Complete Edition 출시일이 9월 XNUMX일로 연기되었습니다

By맘포 브레시아

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
Devil Engine: Complete Edition 출시일이 9월 XNUMX일로 연기되었습니다

Beep Japan, Poppy Works, and Protoculture Games have announced that the release date for Devil Engine: Complete Edition has been delayed. Originally set for October 12, the game will now launch on November 9. The side-scrolling shoot ’em up will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Devil Engine: Complete Edition includes both the base game and the expansion called “Devil Engine: Ignition.” The base game was initially released for PC via Steam on February 21, 2019. The expansion, “Devil Engine: Ignition,” was announced in May 2019, with plans to launch on PC in winter 2019. However, the release never came to fruition.

With the release of the Complete Edition, it is anticipated that the expansion will be available for PC via Steam alongside it.

Sources: Beep Japan, Poppy Works, Protoculture Games

정의 :
– Beep Japan: A publisher and developer.
– Poppy Works: A publisher and developer.
– Protoculture Games: A developer.
– Side-Scrolling: A genre of video games where the gameplay moves horizontally from left to right.
– Shoot ‘Em Up: A genre of video games characterized by the player controlling a character who battles against waves of enemies and projectiles.

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

기술

일본, 2030년 발사를 위한 메탄 연료 로켓 엔진 개발

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

Discover Samsung 세일: 단 $1에 Samsung SmartThings Station을 구매하세요!

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
기술

정리의 기술: 과잉을 버리기

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

흑인 과학자들이 다양성을 높이기 위한 노력으로 최첨단 연구에 대한 보조금을 받을 예정

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

NASA, OSIRIS-REx 미션 홈커밍 스트리밍

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

뱀 주인을 위한 경고: 애완동물에 대한 책임을 지십시오

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 큐리오시티 로버가 화성의 게디즈 계곡 능선에 도달했습니다.

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0