스타필드 NPC들이 생명이 없어 보이는 이유: 개발자의 설명

By비키 스타브로풀루

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
A developer who worked on Starfield, Delaney King, recently provided insight into why the characters in the game have a lifeless appearance. King, a character and tech artist who has previously worked on popular titles such as Dragon Age and God of War, explained that the issue lies with the orbicularis oculi muscle.

In a Twitter thread, King described how the orbicularis oculi muscle is responsible for contracting when a person smiles, creating what is known as a “Duchenne smile” or a genuine smile. However, in Starfield, this muscle does not contract fully, resulting in smiles that appear fake. King compared this type of smile to the one portrayed by Anthony Starr in the TV series The Boys.

King also referenced András Arató, known for the “Hide the Pain Harold” meme, whose orbicularis oculi also does not contract far even with a genuine smile. This lack of muscle contraction creates a smile that appears unnatural and has become a popular meme across the internet.

The combination of the incomplete contraction of the orbicularis oculi muscle and the failure to cover the upper whites of the eyes with the upper eyelid results in the eerie look of the NPCs in Starfield. King suggested that these issues can be addressed through manual tweaks to improve the facial expressions of the characters and make them look more realistic.

However, creating realistic faces in video games is a challenging task, as King acknowledged. It requires coordination among multiple departments and a deep understanding of human facial anatomy, expressions, and visual communication cues.

Despite the difficulties, Starfield has been a major success for Bethesda, with over six million players since its launch. The game has also garnered attention for its hidden references to other games and its impressive physics. While the NPC faces may be unsettling, the immersive role-playing quests and interesting characters have made Starfield a captivating experience for many players.

