오염 제어에 있어 층류 시스템의 중요성

By비키 스타브로풀루

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
A laminar flow system is essential for maintaining a clean and particle-free environment. It refers to a steady and uniform flow of air that effectively controls and eliminates particulate contamination.

Inside a laminar flow cabinet, the air goes through a high-quality pre-filter, removing larger particles. It then passes through a fan system and an ULPA filter, which can eliminate 99.9998% of particles larger than 0.12 μm. This setup ensures optimal product protection and creates a particle-free workspace.

There are two classifications for laminar flow: ISO Class 3 (FED Class 1) for Vertical Laminar Flow (VLF) and ISO Class 4 (FED Class 10) for Horizontal Laminar Flow (HLF). VLF cabinets resemble cleanrooms on a smaller scale, with fan/filter units positioned in the ceiling. The downward laminar flow direction enhances the effect of gravity, effectively sweeping particles out of the enclosure.

VLF cabinets are suitable for sterile or particle-sensitive processes. They create a clean and sterile zone between the work surface and the filter face. For example, in sterile compounding procedures, the preparation of injectable or sterile packages is done above the work surface.

On the other hand, HLF cabinets direct air from the rear of the cabinet and exit through the front opening. While HLF may not encounter significant obstructions inside the cabinet, it can blow substances towards the operator’s face, posing potential health risks. So, VLF cabinets are preferred as they offer greater operator protection.

Vertical laminar flow cabinets have advantages such as greater operator protection, require less space, and less cross-contamination of items on the work surface. However, they may require a step ladder for changing filters and cannot have items or hands placed on top of each other.

Horizontal laminar flow hoods provide greater product protection and reduced turbulence on the work surface. However, large samples can obstruct laminar flow and blow fumes/powders in the operator’s face.

Monmouth Scientific Limited specializes in environmentally responsible recirculating technology. They offer solutions for fume cupboards, laminar flow, biological safety, powder containment, and ISO Class cleanrooms. Their cutting-edge technologies focus on minimal energy consumption while delivering optimal performance. They serve a diverse range of industries including laboratory, research, pharmaceutical, electronics, and aerospace.

출처 :
– [원본 기사]

