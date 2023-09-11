Bang-On Balls: Chronicles, 콘솔과 PC 출시 예정

도시의 삶

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
Bang-On Balls: Chronicles, an open-world sandbox adventure game, is set to leave Early Access and launch on multiple platforms. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam on October 5. It will also be released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series at a later date.

Publisher Untold Tales and developer Exit Plan have worked hard to create a game that offers a high level of production and a variety of gameplay elements. The game features tight controls, varied gameplay, smart level design, intricate AI systems, and loads of content to keep players engaged for hours. The developers aimed to create a game that can be enjoyed for a few relaxing minutes or played for 40 hours or more.

In Bang-On Balls: Chronicles, players take control of BOB, a reckless bouncy hero, on a quest of epic adventures and chaos. The game offers open-world exploration and destruction, where players can explore vast environments and wreak havoc. The worlds are packed with activities to do at your own pace and allow players to break almost everything in their path. The game also offers the opportunity to bounce between multiple historically themed worlds, each with its own unique mechanics, items, and enemies.

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles supports single-player, two-player split-screen, and online cooperative play for up to four players. Players can customize their characters with an extensive range of weapons, shields, and themed items collected throughout the game. The game’s release will also feature no cosmetic paid downloadable content, allowing players to unleash their creative powers in customizing their characters.

With its captivating gameplay, extensive customization options, and exciting cooperative play, Bang-On Balls: Chronicles promises to offer a fun and immersive experience for players across multiple platforms.

