도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

Valkyrie LMH 프로그램, Aston과 Heart of Racing 파트너십으로 복귀 예정

By비키 스타브로풀루

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
Valkyrie LMH 프로그램, Aston과 Heart of Racing 파트너십으로 복귀 예정

After more than three years on hold, the Valkyrie LMH programme is set to be reactivated through a partnership between Aston Martin and the US-based team Heart of Racing. Aston Martin and Heart of Racing are reportedly closing in on a deal to bring the Valkyrie LMH car to the track in 2021.

Aston Martin is in talks with suppliers and assembling a team to oversee the programme, including former Williams F1 engineering director Adam Carter. While Aston Martin has not confirmed the revival of the Valkyrie LMH, the company emphasized its sportscar racing DNA and its commitment to evaluating options in the evolving motorsport landscape.

Heart of Racing team principal Ian James expressed the team’s desire to move up to the top class of international sportscar racing but stated that no agreement has been reached or signed yet. Heart of Racing has already expanded into the World Endurance Championship (WEC) with Aston Martin this year.

The Valkyrie race car is expected to compete in both the WEC and the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA). The car will be powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine developed in conjunction with Cosworth, similar to the engine used in the street version of the Valkyrie.

The Valkyrie programme was put on hold when LMP2-based LMDh cars were incorporated into the Hypercar division of the WEC. However, Aston Martin has decided to revive the programme following hints from Lawrence Stroll, owner of Aston Martin, about a high-level return to Le Mans.

Aston Martin’s last participation in the top class at Le Mans was with the AMR-One open-top LMP1 in 2011. The Valkyrie programme is separate from the Aston Martin Racing operation that developed the Lola-based DBR1/2 P1 coupe.

출처 :
– Autosport

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

기술

일본, 2030년 발사를 위한 메탄 연료 로켓 엔진 개발

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

Discover Samsung 세일: 단 $1에 Samsung SmartThings Station을 구매하세요!

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
기술

정리의 기술: 과잉을 버리기

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

네안데르탈인에게서 물려받은 유전자가 중증 코로나19의 위험을 증가시킨다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

타밀 나두(Tamil Nadu), 테스트 양성률이 19인 새로운 COVID-XNUMX 사례 XNUMX건 보고

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0