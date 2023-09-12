도시의 삶

Assassin's Creed Mirage: 프랜차이즈의 뿌리로의 복귀

By가브리엘 보타

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
Assassin’s Creed has seen some changes in recent years, with games like Odyssey and Valhalla deviating from the core elements that made the series so special. However, the upcoming installment, Mirage, seems to be bringing the franchise back to its roots in the best way possible.

One of the standout features of Mirage is its setting. Gone are the expansive open-world environments of previous games, replaced by a dense and vibrant Baghdad. The city itself feels alive and full of character, with bustling streets, a lively bazaar, and interconnected rooftops. Exploring this hyper-detailed playground is a delight, and the city truly feels like its own character.

Mirage also introduces a revamped notoriety system, making it more challenging to avoid detection. Guards react to your presence, and civilians will point you out if you’re not blending in. The more trouble you cause, the more enemies you’ll face, including archers and heavily armored guards. This system adds a fun challenge to the game and brings back that classic Assassin’s Creed feel.

Combat in Mirage retains some mechanics from recent entries, but with improvements. Enemy levels and damage numbers have been replaced by health bars, countering, and dodge rolls. The combat feels more challenging and reactive, requiring strategy and precise timing. Stealth combat, in particular, shines in Mirage. Moving in the shadows and staying hidden feels rewarding and engaging, reminiscent of the series’ early days.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage brings the series back to its stealth-focused roots and captures what made the franchise so popular in the first place. While some may miss the RPG elements, the focused setting, intuitive controls, and enjoyable stealth gameplay offer a return to form for the series.

