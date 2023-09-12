도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

Apple, 새로운 칩과 향상된 기능을 갖춘 Watch 9 공개

By가브리엘 보타

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
Apple has introduced the latest addition to its smartwatch lineup – the Watch 9. This updated device is powered by a faster S9 chip, capable of handling 5.6 billion transactions per second. The improved processor enables more efficient “on-device” operations, including faster Siri commands. Additionally, the Watch 9 introduces a novel method of control, allowing users to tap their forefinger and thumb together to interact with various functions on the watch. This feature facilitates tasks like answering calls and taking photos from an iPhone.

In terms of connectivity, the Watch 9 boasts a new ‘U2′ ultra-wide band chip. This technology enables users to swiftly locate misplaced iPhones and other Apple devices. Furthermore, the smartwatch’s screen is now brighter, with a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits, enhancing visibility in various lighting conditions.

The Watch 9 maintains its predecessor’s battery life, lasting up to 18 hours on a single charge. Moreover, Apple has introduced a new color option, pink, to provide users with more personalization choices.

Alongside the Watch 9, Apple also introduced the Watch Ultra 2, an upgrade to last year’s high-end model. Equipped with the same S9 chip, the Ultra 2 offers a custom watch face and a significantly brighter screen, with a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits. Its battery life remains unchanged, at 36 hours of normal use and 72 hours in low-power mode.

While the S9 chip is the primary enhancement in both the Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2, Apple has incorporated artificial intelligence (AI) into its devices more subtly, integrating it into the devices’ functionalities without explicitly labeling the technology.

Despite expectations for new health and well-being sensors, the latest Apple Watches do not introduce any additions in this area. This omission highlights a trend in the wearables market, where further sensor advancements may provide diminishing returns for both manufacturers and users.

In summary, the Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 from Apple offer notable improvements in performance thanks to the new S9 chip. The devices showcase enhanced control features, with the ability to operate functions through finger tap gestures. While health and well-being sensors remain unchanged, the focus on AI integration reflects Apple’s commitment to incorporating innovative technology into its devices.

정의 :
– S9 chip: The processor powering the Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2, capable of handling 5.6 billion transactions per second.
– Ultra-wide band chip: A technology that enables the quick detection of misplaced Apple devices.
– Nits: A measure of brightness for displays.

출처:-
– Adrian Weckler, Irish Independent

