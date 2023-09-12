도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

애플, 아이폰 15 출시로 아이폰 미니 시리즈 단종

By로버트 앤드류

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
애플, 아이폰 15 출시로 아이폰 미니 시리즈 단종

Tonight, Apple is set to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series, which will likely mark the end of the iPhone Mini lineup. The iPhone Mini, introduced a few years ago, has struggled with limited popularity among users who prefer smaller phones.

Speculations about the discontinuation of the iPhone Mini have been circulating since the beginning of 2023, and it seems that Apple’s decision aligns with these rumors. Market data has shown that the demand for smaller phones is relatively small compared to the larger, more feature-rich models. As a result, Apple has decided to focus its efforts on the Pro models to meet the growing demand.

Alongside the iPhone 15 series, Apple is expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods Pro at the event. There are also reports suggesting that Apple may introduce new cases for the iPhone 15 series while discontinuing its leather cases. Furthermore, Apple is considering discontinuing its current lineup of silicone rubber and fluoroelastomer accessories as part of its larger initiative to transition towards more environmentally sustainable materials.

According to a report from MacRumours, Apple may replace its current accessories with ones made from eco-friendly materials. This includes accessories like the iPhone Silicone Case with MagSafe, Sport Band, Solo Loop, and AirTag Loop. The report also mentions the possibility of a new premium material called FineWoven being introduced for these accessories.

With this transition, Apple is expected to unveil fresh accessory designs, such as a “FineWoven” Apple Watch band equipped with a magnetic buckle. This move towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly materials aligns with Apple’s commitment to being a responsible and forward-thinking company.

Overall, tonight’s event promises to bring exciting new products and innovations from Apple, while bidding farewell to the iPhone Mini series. As always, Apple continues to push the boundaries of technology and design to satisfy the ever-evolving needs of its customers.

출처 :
– Apple Event 2023 tonight: When and where to watch? What’s coming? Full details inside
– MacRumours report on Apple’s potential transition towards more sustainable materials

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

기술

일본, 2030년 발사를 위한 메탄 연료 로켓 엔진 개발

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

Discover Samsung 세일: 단 $1에 Samsung SmartThings Station을 구매하세요!

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
기술

정리의 기술: 과잉을 버리기

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

Tim Peake와 함께 우주의 비밀을 탐험해보세요

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

네안데르탈인에게서 물려받은 유전자가 중증 코로나19의 위험을 증가시킨다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0