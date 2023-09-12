도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

The Highly Anticipated iPhone 15 Series Launches Today

By로버트 앤드류

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
The Highly Anticipated iPhone 15 Series Launches Today

The much-awaited iPhone 15 series is set to be released today, and fans all around the world are eagerly anticipating the launch. This 16th generation of the iconic smartphone is expected to introduce a range of new features that will revolutionize the smartphone scene once again.

Apple is rumored to unveil two models from the iPhone 15 series – the iPhone 15 Pro and the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro will come with a 6.1-inch display, while the Pro Max model will boast a 6.7-inch screen. Additionally, there will also be a standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, along with the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra second-generation, and Apple AirPods Pro second-generation.

Although Apple has not provided any official information about the new iPhones, leaked reports suggest that they will be lighter than previous models, offer improved battery life, and feature an upgraded camera. One confirmed change is that the new iPhones will include a USB-C charging cable instead of the proprietary lightning cable that has been used in previous models. This decision is in compliance with EU law, which mandates that all portable devices must be compatible with a universal charger by December 2024.

Regarding pricing, exact figures have not been released, but indications are that the new iPhones might be slightly more expensive than their predecessors. Apple’s 2023 range of iPhones and Watches will not be available for purchase until September 22.

The highly-anticipated launch event, known as ‘Wonderlust’, will take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, California. Fans can tune in to the livestream of the event at 6pm UK time to get all the details about the new iPhones and other exciting products.

출처: [출처]

출처 :
– The iPhone 15 series is to be launched today (12 September). Credit: LAW Ho Ming / Getty Images
– Wonderlust event introduces new products to consumers. Credit: Apple

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

기술

일본, 2030년 발사를 위한 메탄 연료 로켓 엔진 개발

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

Discover Samsung 세일: 단 $1에 Samsung SmartThings Station을 구매하세요!

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
기술

정리의 기술: 과잉을 버리기

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

Tim Peake와 함께 우주의 비밀을 탐험해보세요

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

네안데르탈인에게서 물려받은 유전자가 중증 코로나19의 위험을 증가시킨다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0