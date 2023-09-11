도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

Apple, Wonderlust 이벤트에서 iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 등 공개

By가브리엘 보타

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
Apple, Wonderlust 이벤트에서 iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 등 공개

Apple’s highly anticipated launch event, Wonderlust, is scheduled for September 12th, and it is expected to bring a host of exciting new products. The event is set to showcase the long-awaited iPhone 15 lineup, along with the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the AirPods Pro 2.

There is much anticipation surrounding the iPhone 15, as Apple is rumored to introduce groundbreaking features and significant design changes. Sources suggest that the new iPhone lineup will include three models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The devices are anticipated to have improved displays, advanced camera systems, and enhanced processing power. Additionally, there are rumors of an under-display Touch ID feature and support for high refresh rates.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is also expected to be unveiled at the event. While details are limited, industry insiders speculate that the new smartwatch will boast improved health tracking capabilities and enhanced battery life. Additionally, there are rumors of a redesigned form factor and new watch band options.

Furthermore, the event is set to showcase the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is rumored to have a circular display, similar to traditional watches. The device is expected to target fitness enthusiasts with advanced workout tracking features and an array of health-focused applications.

Lastly, Apple is expected to announce the AirPods Pro 2, the successor to its popular wireless earbuds. Rumors suggest that the new AirPods will feature improved sound quality, active noise cancellation, and enhanced battery life.

As for pricing and availability, details will likely be announced during the event. Apple’s products generally come with a premium price tag, but the company often offers various storage configurations to cater to different budgets.

With the Wonderlust event just around the corner, Apple fans and tech enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of these highly anticipated devices.

출처 :
– Apple Insider: www.appleinsider.com
– MacRumors: www.macrumors.com

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

기술

일본, 2030년 발사를 위한 메탄 연료 로켓 엔진 개발

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

Discover Samsung 세일: 단 $1에 Samsung SmartThings Station을 구매하세요!

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
기술

정리의 기술: 과잉을 버리기

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

Tim Peake와 함께 우주의 비밀을 탐험해보세요

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

네안데르탈인에게서 물려받은 유전자가 중증 코로나19의 위험을 증가시킨다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0