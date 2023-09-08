도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

Apple은 기후 공개에 공급망 배출량 포함을 지원합니다

By맘포 브레시아

8년 2023월 XNUMX일
Apple은 기후 공개에 공급망 배출량 포함을 지원합니다

Apple has expressed its belief that companies’ corporate climate emissions disclosures should include the emissions that come from their supply chain, known as Scope 3 emissions. In a letter sent to Scott Wiener, a California state senator responsible for introducing Senate Bill 253, which aims to require business entities with annual revenues exceeding $1 billion to publicly disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, Apple’s director of state and local government affairs, Mike Foulkes, voiced the tech giant’s stance.

Scope 1 emissions are emissions released from sources owned by an organization, while Scope 2 emissions are indirect greenhouse gas emissions a company incurs from buying electricity, heating, and cooling. Scope 3 emissions, which come from a company’s supply chain, are the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions and are challenging to track.

The proposed Senate Bill 253 would necessitate California to establish regulations requiring businesses with more than $1 billion in revenue to disclose scope 1 and 2 emissions to an emissions reporting organization, starting in 2026. These businesses would also be required to report scope 3 emissions as of 2027. Apple, in its letter, acknowledged the complexity of reporting Scope 3 emissions due to limited available data at present.

In addition to supporting Scope 3 emissions inclusion, Apple also expressed support for third-party oversight of emissions reporting. The company’s stance aligns with the expectation of forthcoming climate disclosures from other regulatory agencies beyond California.

Apple’s support for Scope 3 emissions comes as federal regulators consider imposing some level of corporate climate disclosures. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed rules requiring disclosure of climate-related risks that could affect businesses. However, it remains uncertain whether Scope 3 emissions will be included.

Apple believes that having parallel standards would be helpful, considering the anticipated proliferation of mandatory disclosures at international, national, and sub-national levels. The company also suggested efforts to promote convergence at a national and international level to minimize duplicative reporting requirements.

출처 :
– Source Article: [Link]
– Images: Getty Images

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

기술

Xiaomi, 인상적인 기능을 갖춘 Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 공개

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
기술

애플, 라이트닝 충전선을 USB-C 케이블로 교체

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

2023년 Apple 이벤트: 기대할 사항과 새로운 iPad Air 소문

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

뉴스

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon 업데이트 1.02 패치 노트 – 11월 XNUMX일

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
뉴스

기계 학습과 인지 라디오의 교차점: 발전과 응용

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 댓글 0
기술

Xiaomi, 인상적인 기능을 갖춘 Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 공개

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
기술

애플, 라이트닝 충전선을 USB-C 케이블로 교체

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0