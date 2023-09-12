도시의 삶

The Apple Watch Ultra 2: Upgrades and New Features

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
The second generation Apple Watch Ultra has arrived with several notable upgrades. The watch features a faster processor, which contributes to longer battery life. Additionally, the Ultra 2 boasts improved sensors for health readings and a new U2 chip for more accurate GPS tracking.

The innovative S9 chip powers the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and introduces a new gesture called “double tap,” enhancing user experience and accessibility. One of the standout features of the watch is an on-device version of Siri that operates independently of WiFi, allowing users to utilize voice commands in any setting.

Similar to the Series 9, which was also unveiled, the Ultra 2 demonstrates Apple’s commitment to the environment. The watch incorporates increased recycled content in its case and is carbon neutral. Furthermore, the Ultra 2 is designed with outdoor enthusiasts in mind and is made with recycled parts.

In terms of design, the Ultra 2 maintains the same appearance as its predecessor, with a 49-millimeter size advanced display. The display offers impressive brightness of 3,000 nits, ensuring clear visibility even under direct sunlight. Apple has also introduced the “Modular Ultra” display, which adjusts to night mode automatically, making it suitable for both day and night wear.

Battery life is a highlight of the Ultra 2, with the watch capable of up to 36 hours of regular use and an incredible 72 hours on low-power mode.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available for pre-order starting today and will be on sale from September 22nd, with a price tag of $799.

