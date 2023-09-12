Apple, iPhone 15 출시로 Lightning 커넥터에 작별 인사

도시의 삶

After 11 years, Apple has announced that it is bidding adieu to its proprietary Lightning connector on the flagship iPhones. The company unveiled the iPhone 15 at its annual fall product launch event, showcasing its new models that will now feature USB-C charging ports. The move away from the Lightning connector, which was first introduced in 2012, aligns with a new European Union law adopted last year mandating that all smartphones sold in the EU must include a USB-C interface for charging by the end of 2024.

The iPhone 15 comes in two models: the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 starting at $799 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus starting at $899. Both models feature a ceramic shield for added durability and a 48-megapixel main camera. They are available in five colors: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

Apple executives highlighted the benefits of using the industry-standard USB-C, such as higher data-transfer speeds and the convenience of using the same cable to charge iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. The company’s latest MacBooks and iPads have already adopted USB-C charging ports, and even the third-generation Apple TV 4K streaming device uses USB-C for charging. Additionally, the iPhone 15 models will support wireless charging standards.

In addition to the iPhone 15, Apple also introduced the Apple Watch Series 9, priced starting at $399. The new features in the Series 9 include a “double-tap” function for controlling apps, on-device Siri functionality, enhanced iPhone-location capability, and a brighter display. The Apple Watch Series 9 is also the company’s first “carbon-neutral” product.

During the presentation, CEO Tim Cook briefly mentioned Apple Vision Pro, the company’s AR/VR headset, which is set to ship in early 2024. Cook also emphasized Apple’s commitment to environmental sustainability, with a cameo by Octavia Spencer as “Mother Nature” grilling executives about their goals. The video segment revealed Apple’s aim for all of its products to be carbon-neutral by 2030.

Sources: Apple, European Union law

