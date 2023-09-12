도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

Apple, 'Wonderlust' 이벤트에서 iPhone 15 공개

By맘포 브레시아

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
Apple recently held its “Wonderlust” event where it officially introduced the highly anticipated iPhone 15. The new device, starting at a price of $799, comes with several exciting features. One of the notable additions is the Dynamic Island, a 48 megapixel primary camera that promises high-quality photos and videos.

Rumors and speculation about the iPhone 15 had been circulating for months prior to the event, generating excitement among consumers. With the official unveiling, Apple confirmed the new features and technologies that users can expect from the latest version of their flagship device.

In addition to the iPhone 15, Apple also provided details on its newest Apple Watch models, the Series 9 and Ultra 2. The Series 9 is particularly noteworthy as it is touted as Apple’s “first-ever carbon neutral” product, showcasing the company’s commitment to sustainability.

Apple’s fiscal 2023 year has been successful in terms of sales, with a total of $293.79 billion generated from its products and services in the first three quarters. However, this is a slight decrease compared to the same period last year when the company brought in $304.18 billion.

The introduction of the iPhone 15 also marks a change in how customers in the United States can purchase the device. Apple is moving towards cutting out wireless carriers from the purchasing process, providing customers with more flexibility and control over their iPhone purchase.

Overall, the iPhone 15 launch event showcased Apple’s dedication to innovation and delivering high-quality products to its customers. With exciting features and advancements, the iPhone 15 is expected to be a popular choice among consumers.

