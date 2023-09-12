도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

Apple, 점진적 업그레이드 및 USB-C 충전 기능을 갖춘 iPhone 15 공개 예정

By맘포 브레시아

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
Apple, 점진적 업그레이드 및 USB-C 충전 기능을 갖춘 iPhone 15 공개 예정

Apple is gearing up for its annual product showcase where it is expected to unveil the next generation of iPhones. The event comes at a time when the company is facing a mild slump in sales, resulting in a drop in its stock price. Despite this, Apple is looking to entice consumers with incremental advancements in its iPhone 15 lineup, which is likely to include basic models and premium versions.

The iPhone 15 models are expected to feature improvements in chips, battery, and cameras. The basic models may also receive a redesign that incorporates Apple’s “Dynamic Island” display screen, introduced in last year’s Pro and Pro Max devices. Rumors suggest that the Pro and Pro Max versions could come with a periscope-style telephoto lens, offering a 6x optical zoom. Although this lags behind Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra, it will still be a significant upgrade from the previous generation.

To justify potential price increases, Apple is banking on the improved camera and other enhancements. The iPhone 14 Pro currently starts at $1,000, and the Pro Max at $1,100. Analysts predict that the iPhone 15 models may cost an additional $100 to $200, testing consumer willingness to pay in the face of post-pandemic inflation.

One of the major changes expected is the transition to USB-C charging, a standard widely used in many devices. Apple’s Lightning port cables, introduced in 2012, are being phased out due to a European regulatory mandate in 2024. Whether the shift to USB-C will be limited to the European market or expand worldwide remains uncertain. Nonetheless, USB-C cables are already prevalent, making the transition relatively convenient for most consumers and offering faster charging and data transfer speeds.

In addition to the iPhones, Apple typically unveils its latest smartwatches at its annual showcase. The event also sets the stage for the release of the new operating system, iOS 17, which will be available as a free download later this month. The update will introduce features such as real-time message transcriptions and the option to answer a call before the voicemail is finished.

출처: AP통신

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

기술

일본, 2030년 발사를 위한 메탄 연료 로켓 엔진 개발

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

Discover Samsung 세일: 단 $1에 Samsung SmartThings Station을 구매하세요!

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
기술

정리의 기술: 과잉을 버리기

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

흑인 과학자들이 다양성을 높이기 위한 노력으로 최첨단 연구에 대한 보조금을 받을 예정

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

NASA, OSIRIS-REx 미션 홈커밍 스트리밍

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

뱀 주인을 위한 경고: 애완동물에 대한 책임을 지십시오

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 큐리오시티 로버가 화성의 게디즈 계곡 능선에 도달했습니다.

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0