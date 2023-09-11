도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

Apple Unveils Date for iPhone 15 Launch Event: What to Expect

By맘포 브레시아

11년 2023월 XNUMX일
Apple Unveils Date for iPhone 15 Launch Event: What to Expect

Apple has officially announced that the much-anticipated iPhone 15 series will be launched on September 12. This event is expected to showcase not only the new iPhones but also other exciting gadgets. To watch the livestream of the event, viewers can head to Apple’s official YouTube channel or stay tuned to India Today Tech for updates.

The iPhone 15 series is rumored to come with significant upgrades compared to its predecessors. While the overall design might remain similar with cosmetic changes, there are expected to be major improvements in various areas. Leaks suggest that Apple may increase the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro models, while the standard and Plus versions might be available at the current prices.

In terms of specifications, the iPhone 15 lineup is set to offer a USB-C charge for all models. The Pro models will be powered by the A17 Bionic chip, while the standard ones will feature the A16 chip. Additionally, users can expect larger screens with slimmer bezels across all models. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are rumored to come with the “Dynamic Island” feature, while the Pro models may have a sleek titanium finish and a periscope lens for enhanced zoom capabilities.

At the event, Apple is also expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 9, the successor to the current Series 8. The Apple Watch Ultra, featuring upgraded components and a new S9 processor, is also anticipated. Furthermore, there are speculations about the introduction of a USB-C charging case for AirPods Pro.

In addition to the iPhone 15 launch, Apple is likely to reveal the release schedule for iOS 17 and other operating systems.

출처 :
– Ankita Garg, India Today Tech

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

기술

일본, 2030년 발사를 위한 메탄 연료 로켓 엔진 개발

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

Discover Samsung 세일: 단 $1에 Samsung SmartThings Station을 구매하세요!

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
기술

정리의 기술: 과잉을 버리기

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

네안데르탈인에게서 물려받은 유전자가 중증 코로나19의 위험을 증가시킨다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

타밀 나두(Tamil Nadu), 테스트 양성률이 19인 새로운 COVID-XNUMX 사례 XNUMX건 보고

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0