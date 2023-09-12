도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

Apple Unveils iPhone 15 Lineup at Wonderlust Event

By가브리엘 보타

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
Apple Unveils iPhone 15 Lineup at Wonderlust Event

Apple has announced the launch of its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series at the Wonderlust event. The event, which will be broadcasted from Apple’s Cupertino-based office, introduced four new iPhones – the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

One of the major changes in the iPhone 15 series is the shift to USB Type-C support. This move is reportedly due to EU regulations that advocate for standardized device connections. While standard iPhone 15 models may have limited charging speeds with Apple-certified cables required, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will offer faster data transfer speeds.

In terms of design, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models are expected to feature a glass back and aluminum sides. On the other hand, the higher-end Pro versions will come with a titanium design, making them more durable and lighter. The Pro models will also be powered by the new A17 chipset, resulting in improved performance and battery life.

Apple is also set to release updates to its watch lines, including the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra. These watches will feature some basic design changes while maintaining the same overall look as last year’s models.

Another exciting announcement is Apple’s plan to convert its Lightning-based accessories to USB-C. The popular AirPods Pro will be one of the first products to make this transition. Apple also intends to introduce USB-C charging for its regular AirPods and AirPods Max in the coming year.

Additionally, Apple will unveil the release schedules for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17, which were previously unveiled at the company’s WWDC 23 event in June.

Overall, Apple’s Wonderlust event promises exciting advancements in its iPhone, watch, and accessory offerings, while also addressing regulatory pressures and improving user experience.

정의 :
– USB Type-C: A standardized connector and cable interface that allows for faster data transfer and power delivery.
– EU regulations: Regulations set by the European Union to ensure compatibility and standardization in device connections.
– A17 chipset: The processor chip used in the iPhone 15 Pro series, known for its improved performance and energy efficiency.

출처 :
– [Source 1: Mention the source of the article]
– [Source 2: Mention the source of the article]

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

기술

일본, 2030년 발사를 위한 메탄 연료 로켓 엔진 개발

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

Discover Samsung 세일: 단 $1에 Samsung SmartThings Station을 구매하세요!

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
기술

정리의 기술: 과잉을 버리기

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

Tim Peake와 함께 우주의 비밀을 탐험해보세요

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

네안데르탈인에게서 물려받은 유전자가 중증 코로나19의 위험을 증가시킨다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0