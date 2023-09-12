도시의 삶

The Apple Watch Series 9: New Features and Improvements

By가브리엘 보타

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
제이 피터스

Apple recently unveiled its latest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 9, at its Wonderlust event. The Series 9 comes with several new features and improvements that enhance its functionality and user experience.

One notable addition is the new S9 SiP (System in Package), which boasts a powerful CPU with 5.6 billion transistors, a GPU that is 30% faster, and a four-core neural engine. This upgrade allows Siri requests to be processed directly on the device, resulting in improved responsiveness. Furthermore, the smartwatch now includes a second-generation ultra-wideband chip, enhancing precision finding when connected to an iPhone.

The Apple Watch Series 9 also features a brighter display, capable of reaching 2000 nits, which is twice the maximum brightness of its predecessor, the Series 8. This improved display ensures better visibility even in bright outdoor environments.

A notable addition to the Series 9 is the “double-tap” gesture, similar to the tapping feature demonstrated with the Apple Vision Pro. This allows users to answer phone calls or interact with the watch by tapping their index finger and thumb together. The double-tap feature will be available through a software update in October.

In terms of design options, the Series 9 will be available in aluminum in a range of colors, including pink, starlight, silver, midnight, and product red. Stainless steel versions will be available in gold, silver, and graphite. Pre-orders can be placed starting Tuesday, with availability scheduled for September 22nd. The base model starts at $399.

Apple has also made environmental improvements with the Series 9. When paired with the new Sport Loop band, the Apple Watch Series 9 becomes Apple’s first carbon-neutral product. Additionally, the smaller packaging allows for more efficient shipping.

The Apple Watch Series 9 follows last year’s Series 8, which introduced temperature sensors and Crash Detection. It is also worth mentioning the Apple Watch Ultra, a more rugged model with a larger screen and a separate Action Button. The Series 9 will come with watchOS 10, Apple’s latest smartwatch operating system that offers a revamped user interface and updated versions of core apps.

Overall, the Apple Watch Series 9 offers significant upgrades in terms of performance, display brightness, and innovative features. It continues to be a leading smartwatch option for users looking for a blend of style, functionality, and environmental consciousness.

By 가브리엘 보타

