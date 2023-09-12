도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

Apple Introduces the iPhone 15 with USB-C Port and Improved Camera System

By로버트 앤드류

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
Apple Introduces the iPhone 15 with USB-C Port and Improved Camera System

Apple has just unveiled its latest smartphones, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, and the standout feature is the inclusion of a USB-C port. This marks a departure from Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector, as the company shifts to comply with upcoming European Union regulations. The iPhone 15 starts at $799 for the 128GB model, while the iPhone 15 Plus begins at $899 for the same storage capacity.

Although the design of this year’s iPhones closely resembles the iPhone 14, there are notable enhancements. All models now feature the Dynamic Island, a pill-shaped cutout introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. It offers a new way to view notifications and interact with apps. Additionally, the iPhone 15 boasts an OLED Super Retina display capable of displaying Dolby Vision content with a brightness of 1,600 nits. The peak brightness of this display reaches 2,000 nits in sunlight, which is double that of its predecessor.

The most significant upgrade to the iPhone 15 is its camera system. The main camera sensor has been upgraded to 48 megapixels from the previous 12 megapixels found in the iPhone 14. The phone also features a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and improvements to the portrait mode. Users no longer need to manually switch to portrait mode, and there are enhancements to night mode, Live Photos, and action mode.

Inside the iPhone 15, Apple has upgraded the chipset to the A16, the same processor used in last year’s iPhone 14 Pro models. The company promises all-day battery life, thanks to a larger battery. The iPhone 15 also includes a second-generation ultra-wideband chip for improved connectivity and precision finding in Find My.

Alongside the iPhone 15, Apple is launching the new Apple Watch Series 9, which features an upgraded chip with improved GPU performance and a second-generation ultra-wideband chip. The watch also introduces a “double-tap” feature and more.

출처 :

직전

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

기술

일본, 2030년 발사를 위한 메탄 연료 로켓 엔진 개발

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

Discover Samsung 세일: 단 $1에 Samsung SmartThings Station을 구매하세요!

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
기술

정리의 기술: 과잉을 버리기

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

타밀 나두(Tamil Nadu), 테스트 양성률이 19인 새로운 COVID-XNUMX 사례 XNUMX건 보고

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

쿠키 이해: 쿠키의 정의 및 온라인 경험에 미치는 영향

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0