도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

Google Play 스토어에서 스파이웨어에 감염된 메시징 앱을 주의하세요

By비키 스타브로풀루

12년 2023월 XNUMX일
Google Play 스토어에서 스파이웨어에 감염된 메시징 앱을 주의하세요

Summary: Several spyware-infected versions of popular messaging apps Telegram and Signal have been discovered on the Google Play Store. Cybersecurity researchers at Kaspersky have identified these malicious apps, called “Evil Telegram,” which trick users into downloading them by posing as legitimate counterparts. The fake apps have similar interfaces and functionalities, making it difficult to differentiate them from the real ones. Once installed, the infected apps collect sensitive information from compromised Android devices, including names, user IDs, contacts, phone numbers, and chat messages. The stolen data is then sent to the attackers’ server. The spyware-infected apps were disguised as Uyghur, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese versions of Telegram. To further convince users, the developers claimed that these fake apps work faster through a distributed network of data centers worldwide. Despite their deceptive nature, the infected apps amassed millions of downloads before being taken down by Google.

To target unsuspecting Android users, fraudsters have preyed on the popularity of Telegram and Signal, two prominent alternatives to Meta-owned WhatsApp. While not as famous, these messaging platforms boast a significant userbase. However, their relative obscurity compared to WhatsApp has made them vulnerable to malicious actors seeking to exploit their growing popularity.

The spyware-infected apps were cleverly disguised as legitimate versions of Telegram. They closely imitated the official app, with matching interface elements and functionalities. The malicious copies even included app descriptions in the intended language and images similar to those on the official Telegram page. Users were enticed to believe they were downloading the real Telegram app only to fall victim to the spyware’s data collection mechanisms.

Upon investigation, cybersecurity researchers discovered that the infected apps were actually modified versions of the genuine apps. The key difference was the inclusion of an additional module within the code, designed to monitor user activity within the messenger. This data was then dispatched to the command-and-control server operated by the spyware creators. Unfortunately, the additional module managed to avoid detection by Google Play moderators, allowing the malicious apps to be downloaded and used by millions of Android users.

To avoid falling victim to such scams, it is crucial to only download apps from trusted sources and carefully verify their authenticity. Google Play Store and other app marketplaces should constantly monitor for potential spyware-infected apps to ensure the safety of their users.

출처 :
– 카스퍼스키
– IANS inputs

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

기술

일본, 2030년 발사를 위한 메탄 연료 로켓 엔진 개발

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

Discover Samsung 세일: 단 $1에 Samsung SmartThings Station을 구매하세요!

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아
기술

정리의 기술: 과잉을 버리기

16년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

네안데르탈인에게서 물려받은 유전자가 중증 코로나19의 위험을 증가시킨다는 연구 결과가 나왔습니다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

멸종 옹호: 네안데르탈인의 존엄성

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

고대 기원: 과거의 신비를 밝히다

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

타밀 나두(Tamil Nadu), 테스트 양성률이 19인 새로운 COVID-XNUMX 사례 XNUMX건 보고

19년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0