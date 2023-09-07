도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

Abbott to Acquire Bigfoot Biomedical, Expanding Innovation in Diabetes Care

By맘포 브레시아

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
Abbott to Acquire Bigfoot Biomedical, Expanding Innovation in Diabetes Care

Abbott, a leading medical device company, has announced its plans to acquire Bigfoot Biomedical, a company specializing in diabetes care technology. The acquisition comes after years of collaboration between the two companies and aims to further accelerate innovation in the field of diabetes management.

Bigfoot Biomedical, founded in 2014, offers a “smart” insulin pen cap that collects data from a user’s continuous glucose monitor (CGM) to help them calculate the right insulin dose. The company’s insulin management system, called Bigfoot Unity, turns diabetes data into clear dosing recommendations displayed on the insulin pen cap. This system is designed to be paired with Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 2 CGM, providing users with personalized and accurate insulin management.

The collaboration between Bigfoot and Abbott began in 2017, with the integration of the FreeStyle Libre CGM and the Bigfoot Unity system receiving FDA clearance in 2021. The acquisition of Bigfoot by Abbott will allow for further innovation and the wider availability of the Bigfoot Unity system to diabetes patients.

Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre CGM is widely used and known for its affordability. By acquiring Bigfoot Biomedical, Abbott aims to expand its presence in diabetes care and develop connected solutions that make living with diabetes easier. The acquisition will bring together two leaders in different areas of diabetes care, CGM and insulin dosing support, to create more personalized and precise diabetes management tools.

The planned acquisition has been viewed as a logical next step for both companies. Bigfoot will benefit from Abbott’s scale and resources to reach more diabetes patients, while Abbott will extend the capabilities of its FreeStyle Libre device and provide patients with actionable insights.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year, further driving innovation in the diabetes care space.

출처 :
– Retrieved from [source]
– Retrieved from [source]
– Retrieved from [source]

By 맘포 브레시아

관련 포스트

기술

Apple, iPhone 15에서 USB-C로 전환: 강제 이동이지만 이점도 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

생강: 변비에 대한 자연 요법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
기술

Starfield는 2024년에 출시될 모드를 공식적으로 지원합니다.

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

뉴스

표면 처리의 미래: 글로벌 바닥 연삭기 기술의 발전

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 댓글 0
기술

Apple, iPhone 15에서 USB-C로 전환: 강제 이동이지만 이점도 있음

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
기술

생강: 변비에 대한 자연 요법

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
기술

Starfield는 2024년에 출시될 모드를 공식적으로 지원합니다.

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0