도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

기술

새로운 LED 디자인으로 몰입형 디스플레이의 현실감을 향상

By비키 스타브로풀루

7년 2023월 XNUMX일
새로운 LED 디자인으로 몰입형 디스플레이의 현실감을 향상

Researchers at Meijo University and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) have developed cheap and ultra-small light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that could enhance immersive displays. These LEDs enable full-color imaging at high resolution, which is crucial for virtual and augmented reality experiences. The researchers stacked blue, green, and red micro-LED arrays onto the same substrate and achieved a pixel density of 330 pixels per inch.

The gallium indium nitride semiconductors used in the LEDs meet the requirements of resolution, detail, and color breadth necessary for realistic visual experiences. In order to obtain optimum performance, it is essential to construct the LEDs as a single unit on the same substrate, rather than as separate elements.

The emission wavelengths of the LEDs were 486, 514, and 604 nanometers, with a narrow enough emission spectrum to emit red, blue, and green light and distinguish between them. Although there were some extraneous emitted wavelengths and the red and blue emissions were less than the green emission due to damage during device fabrication, the researchers believe that optimizing the crystal growth conditions can address these defects.

The development of improved LEDs is crucial for achieving next-level realism in immersive displays. By incorporating these LEDs into modern metaverse applications, users can have more immersive and vivid experiences in gaming, cosmetics, and other fields. The researchers are now working on preparing the devices on cheap sapphire substrates for practical use.

This new LED design marks an important step towards creating ultra-high brightness and definition in immersive displays, opening up possibilities for more realistic and engaging visual experiences.

Source: Meijo University, Applied Physics Express (DOI: 10.35848/1882-0786/aced7c)

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

기술

Xiaomi, 인상적인 기능을 갖춘 Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 공개

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
기술

애플, 라이트닝 충전선을 USB-C 케이블로 교체

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
기술

2023년 Apple 이벤트: 기대할 사항과 새로운 iPad Air 소문

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

뉴스

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon 업데이트 1.02 패치 노트 – 11월 XNUMX일

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
뉴스

기계 학습과 인지 라디오의 교차점: 발전과 응용

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 댓글 0
기술

Xiaomi, 인상적인 기능을 갖춘 Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 공개

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
기술

애플, 라이트닝 충전선을 USB-C 케이블로 교체

11년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0