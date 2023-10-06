도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

Pulsar PSR J1023의 신비한 동작 이해

By비키 스타브로풀루

6년 2023월 XNUMX일
Pulsar PSR J1023의 신비한 동작 이해

Pulsars are the remnants of massive stars that have gone supernova. These spinning neutron stars emit jets of electromagnetic radiation from their magnetic poles, causing them to appear as flashing lights when observed from Earth. One particular pulsar, PSR J1023+0038, has been puzzling astronomers with its erratic behavior.

PSR J1023 is a millisecond pulsar, rotating hundreds of times per second. It is also in a close binary system with another star. Observations have shown that the pulsar switches between intensely bright “high mode” and dimmer “low mode” as it strips material from its companion star.

The material stripped from the companion star forms an accretion disk around the pulsar. This disk contains highly energetic charged particles that are pulled inward by the pulsar’s gravity. When a larger amount of material spirals closer to the pulsar, collisions occur between the charged particles in the pulsar’s winds and those from the companion star. This heats up the incoming matter and pushes it outward, resulting in an explosive flash of X-rays, ultraviolet, and visible light during high mode.

After a sufficient amount of material is blown off in high mode, the emissions from the pulsar decrease. The pulsar’s wind also weakens as there is less material to feed it. The outflows and emissions from the compact jet also temporarily cease. The pulsar enters a low mode where it still emits radio waves, with some leftover emissions from high mode.

The cycle starts again when a new influx of material approaches the pulsar, filling in the spaces left by previously ejected plasma, and restarting the synchrotron emission that powers the compact jet.

To understand this behavior, astronomers used 12 ground-based and space telescopes to observe PSR J1023. This was the largest multi-wavelength study done on the pulsar, revealing how inflowing material affects its winds and overall pulses.

Further research is needed to explore possible similarities between transitional millisecond pulsars and other pulsars. Understanding the behavior of these pulsars can provide valuable insights into the remnants of massive stars and the processes involved in their evolution.

출처 :
– 천문학 및 천체 물리학
– NASA의 고다드 우주 비행 센터

By 비키 스타브로풀루

관련 포스트

과학

고대 나무 나이테는 치명적인 태양폭풍을 드러낸다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

Elon Musk는 XNUMX~XNUMX년 안에 화성 착륙을 계획하고 우주선 발사 성공에 대해 낙관적 표현

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

존 피너티(John Finnerty)를 기억하며: 안 가르다 시오차나(An Garda Siochana)의 변화하는 세계 엿보기

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루

당신이 그리워

과학

고대 나무 나이테는 치명적인 태양폭풍을 드러낸다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

Elon Musk는 XNUMX~XNUMX년 안에 화성 착륙을 계획하고 우주선 발사 성공에 대해 낙관적 표현

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

존 피너티(John Finnerty)를 기억하며: 안 가르다 시오차나(An Garda Siochana)의 변화하는 세계 엿보기

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

뉴멕시코의 화석화된 인간 발자국은 아메리카 대륙에서 인간의 가장 오래된 증거일 수 있습니다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0