도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

질랜디아의 새로운 지도는 독특한 지질학적 역사를 드러낸다

By가브리엘 보타

27년 2023월 XNUMX일
질랜디아의 새로운 지도는 독특한 지질학적 역사를 드러낸다

A team of international geologists and seismologists have created a detailed map of Zealandia, Earth’s eighth continent, uncovering new insights into its geological past. Zealandia, which is mostly submerged beneath the sea, has remained relatively unexplored due to its underwater location. Using data from ocean floor rock samples, the researchers meticulously mapped its entire two million square miles.

Zealandia was formed around 83 million years ago when the supercontinent Gondwana split apart. Today, only 6% of Zealandia is above water, forming New Zealand and its neighboring islands. The researchers enhanced existing maps by analyzing rock and sediment samples collected from the ocean floor and coastal islands, as well as seismic data analysis.

The study revealed geologic patterns that suggest the presence of a subduction zone near the Campbell Plateau, off the west coast of New Zealand. This challenges previous theories of a strike-slip fault in the same region. The researchers propose that the Campbell Magnetic Anomaly System, which is found in Zealandia, resulted from the stretching of Gondwana during its separation.

Chemical composition analysis and geological clues also suggest that subduction of Zealandia’s edge occurred up to 250 million years ago, beneath what is now the Campbell Plateau. This process involves one crustal edge forcing another into Earth’s mantle. Notably, the magnetic anomalies in the region are not associated with this event.

Around 83 million years ago, Zealandia and West Antarctica separated, forming the Pacific Ocean. The researchers found evidence of variable stretching directions between 100 and 80 million years ago, which may explain the significant thinning of Zealandia’s crust before it broke away.

These new findings provide a strong foundation for further investigation into the unique stretching of Earth’s crust in this region. The detailed map of Zealandia will contribute to a better understanding of its geological history and its role in the breakup of Gondwana.

출처 :
– [소스 이름 1]
– [소스 이름 2]

By 가브리엘 보타

관련 포스트

과학

ISRO 회장: 지구의 미래에 관한 질문에 답하기 위한 금성 탐사 임무

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류

당신이 그리워

과학

ISRO 회장: 지구의 미래에 관한 질문에 답하기 위한 금성 탐사 임무

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

Chandrayaan-3 모듈의 과학 장비는 미래의 외계 행성 연구를 위해 충분한 데이터를 전송합니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander와 Pragyan Rover의 희망은 사라집니다

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

JWST 관측에 따르면 항성 오염이 TRAPPIST-1b 외계 행성의 측정을 방해하는 것으로 나타났습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0