도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

질란디아: 지구의 여덟 번째 대륙과 그 매혹적인 지질학적 역사

By로버트 앤드류

6년 2023월 XNUMX일
질란디아: 지구의 여덟 번째 대륙과 그 매혹적인 지질학적 역사

Zealandia, also known as Te Riu-a-Māui or Tasmantis, is a continent located beneath the South Pacific, approximately 3,500 feet below the ocean surface. Geologists recently completed an exhaustive mapping project, utilizing data from ocean-floor rock samples, to create a detailed map of Zealandia’s 2 million square mile landmass. This newly refined map provides insights into Zealandia’s unique geological history.

Previously, Zealandia was thought to have formed around 550 million years ago when the supercontinent Gondwana started to fragment. Around 83 million years ago, Zealandia slowly separated from Australia and Antarctica, gradually becoming submerged beneath the ocean. The recent mapping efforts reveal that Zealandia was once much larger, comparable in size to Australia. Over time, it has been mostly swallowed by the ocean, with only 6% remaining above sea level to form New Zealand and its surrounding islands.

Remarkably, a study conducted in 2021 suggests that Zealandia could be even older than previously believed, dating back around 1 billion years. This would make Zealandia the oldest continent on Earth. The study’s findings indicate that the oldest rocks on Zealandia are approximately 1 billion years old.

The discovery of Zealandia can be traced back to Dutch sailor Abel Tasman’s voyage in 1642, which provided the first clues about the existence of an eighth continent in the Southern Hemisphere. However, it wasn’t until the 1990s that scientists began seriously considering the possibility of a submerged continent in the Pacific Ocean.

In 1995, American geophysicist Bruce Luyendyk coined the name “Zealandia” to encompass New Zealand, the Chatham Rise, Campbell Plateau, and Lord Howe Rise. These regions collectively define Zealandia.

Zealandia’s vast size is notable, with a total area of approximately 4,900,000 square kilometers (1,900,000 square miles). If classified as a microcontinent, Zealandia would be the largest in the world, surpassing Madagascar and even rivaling the size of Australia.

In conclusion, Zealandia’s meticulous mapping has shed light on its captivating geological past. This submerged continent, with its rich history and intriguing origins, continues to pique the curiosity of scientists and researchers worldwide.

출처 :
– [출처 1]
– [출처 2]

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

면역 체크포인트 분자를 차단하면 공격적인 소아암 치료에 가능성이 나타납니다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

NASA의 대화형 지도로 '불의 고리' 일식 추적

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호 기본 설정의 중요성

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아

당신이 그리워

과학

면역 체크포인트 분자를 차단하면 공격적인 소아암 치료에 가능성이 나타납니다

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

NASA의 대화형 지도로 '불의 고리' 일식 추적

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

쿠키 동의 및 개인정보 보호 기본 설정의 중요성

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0
과학

양자 파괴 탐구: 고전과 양자 세계에 대한 새로운 관점

9년 2023월 XNUMX일 맘포 브레시아 댓글 0