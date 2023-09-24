도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

야광 실내 식물: 생명공학의 기발한 측면

By로버트 앤드류

24년 2023월 XNUMX일
야광 실내 식물: 생명공학의 기발한 측면

Biotechnology is often associated with practical applications such as addressing world hunger and curing diseases. However, recent developments have shown that the field also has a whimsical side. Idaho-based startup Light Bio has successfully created glow-in-the-dark house plants by splicing genes from a bioluminescent mushroom into petunias.

Creating plants that emit light is not a new concept. In the past, researchers have inserted genes from fireflies or bacteria into plants, but the results were either dim or required chemical treatments to glow. Light Bio tackled this challenge by borrowing a metabolic pathway from mushrooms that naturally produces luciferin, the molecule responsible for bioluminescence. By integrating this pathway with the host plant’s genetic code, they were able to create petunias that glowed bright green.

This innovative biotechnology product is based on the research of Light Bio cofounder, Karen Sarkisyan, a professor at Imperial College London. His team successfully inserted DNA from the tropical mushroom Neonothopanus nambi into tobacco plants, resulting in luminous foliage. Building on this success, they applied the same concept to petunias, and the company plans to start selling them next year.

The US Department of Agriculture recently granted Light Bio permission to sell their glow-in-the-dark petunias in the US. The USDA’s evaluation focused solely on potential risks related to plant pests, rather than ecological implications. Experts like Jennifer Kuzma from North Carolina State University have highlighted the possibility of these plants affecting insects and animals unaccustomed to glowing plants, raising concerns about ecological balance.

While the primary purpose of these glow-in-the-dark plants is decorative, there are also practical applications being explored. Researchers at MIT have combined genetically engineered bioluminescent plants with energy storing nanoparticles, suggesting the possibility of using these plants to illuminate building interiors without electricity.

In addition to bioluminescence, genetic engineers are also enhancing the abilities of other house plants. French startup Neoplants, for example, has modified golden pothos to improve its air-purifying capabilities as an alternative to electrically powered air purifiers.

The emergence of glow-in-the-dark and genetically enhanced plants demonstrates the versatility and potential of biotechnology. As the industry continues to mature, gene-splicing could find its way into a wide range of functional and fun products.

출처 :
– Wired: [Source Title]
– MIT: [Source Title]

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

외계 행성 관측에 대한 별의 영향 이해: TRAPPIST-1 b의 통찰력

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

콜로라도에서 다가오는 일식: 알아야 할 모든 것

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루
과학

과학자들은 모트 절연체에서 안정적인 허바드 엑시톤을 관찰합니다.

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

외계 행성 관측에 대한 별의 영향 이해: TRAPPIST-1 b의 통찰력

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

콜로라도에서 다가오는 일식: 알아야 할 모든 것

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 비키 스타브로풀루 댓글 0
과학

과학자들은 모트 절연체에서 안정적인 허바드 엑시톤을 관찰합니다.

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

폭력적인 먹이주기: 초거대 블랙홀이 시공간을 비틀고 찢어내는 방법

25년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0