도시의 삶

새로운 기술과 AI의 힘 공개

과학

웩스포드(Wexford) 남자가 뒷마당에서 아름다운 오로라 사진을 포착했습니다.

By로버트 앤드류

26년 2023월 XNUMX일
웩스포드(Wexford) 남자가 뒷마당에서 아름다운 오로라 사진을 포착했습니다.

Gary O’Flynn, a resident of Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, was fortunate enough to witness the 북극광 in his own backyard. O’Flynn, who works long shifts, returned home to find the Northern Lights illuminating the sky. He quickly grabbed his camera and captured some stunning images of the natural phenomenon.

북극광 is a dazzling display of lights that can be seen in the northern hemisphere. It is caused by the interaction between charged particles from the sun and the Earth’s magnetic field. The lights can appear in various colors, including green, pink, blue, and purple.

O’Flynn revealed that he uses an app called Glendale to track his chances of seeing the aurora. This app helps him determine the likelihood of a clear night and favorable conditions for viewing the lights.

According to David Moore, editor of Astronomy Ireland magazine, the equinox, which occurs when the sun crosses the earth’s equator, can increase the chances of seeing the Northern Lights. However, Moore emphasized that viewing the lights is not guaranteed, and it is rare to see them with the naked eye.

Astronomy Ireland, a non-profit group dedicated to space enthusiasts, organizes various events for the public. They also provide an aurora alert service, which informs individuals about the possibility of seeing the lights. Moore, who has witnessed the aurora multiple times both in Ireland and on guided tours to the arctic circle, recommends using a good camera to capture clear images of the lights.

While the best period to observe the Northern Lights in Ireland is between September and March, BBC News recently reported that residents of Northern Ireland may have the opportunity to see the lights in the coming nights. O’Flynn, who understands the rarity of capturing the lights, still plans to monitor the skies for another chance to photograph the Northern Lights.

출처 :
– 저널
– Astronomy Ireland

By 로버트 앤드류

관련 포스트

과학

NASA 우주비행사와 러시아 우주비행사들이 XNUMX년간의 우주 임무를 마치고 집으로 돌아왔습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류
과학

전기장을 이용한 그래핀 표면의 마찰 제어

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타
과학

NASA 우주 비행사 프랭크 루비오(Frank Rubio)가 기록적인 우주 비행을 마치고 지구로 돌아왔습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타

당신이 그리워

과학

NASA 우주비행사와 러시아 우주비행사들이 XNUMX년간의 우주 임무를 마치고 집으로 돌아왔습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0
과학

전기장을 이용한 그래핀 표면의 마찰 제어

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

NASA 우주 비행사 프랭크 루비오(Frank Rubio)가 기록적인 우주 비행을 마치고 지구로 돌아왔습니다.

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 가브리엘 보타 댓글 0
과학

ISRO 회장: 지구의 미래에 관한 질문에 답하기 위한 금성 탐사 임무

28년 2023월 XNUMX일 로버트 앤드류 댓글 0